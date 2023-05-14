Cubs Out-Duel Timber Rattlers in Extras 2-1 to Split Series

May 14, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







Appleton, WI - In a winding and weaving battle on Mother's Day, Sunday afternoon, the South Bend Cubs had to defeat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to remain in second place in the West Division. They gutted out an 11-inning affair against the Snakes, and held on for a 2-1 victory.

The day started with both clubs starting slow offensively on a chilly and breezy May day in Northern Wisconsin. Cam Wagoner got the start for the Rattlers after giving up seven runs in 0.2 innings on Tuesday. He was opposed by Cubs righty Manuel Espinoza in his first start of 2023.

Wagoner looked like an entirely different pitcher from Game 1 of the series. He sent the first eight down in a row to start the game, and worked five shutout innings with four strikeouts. He did not get put in line for the win though, because the South Bend hurlers were just as good.

Espinoza fired three shutout innings with no walks and three strikeouts. In the series, he combined to pitch five scoreless frames. Frankie Scalzo Jr, the first man out of the bullpen, pitched back-to-back innings of shutout work. Brad Deppermann also added a scoreless 6th inning.

It was South Bend on the board first though. After they dropped three straight games, the Cubs picked up their much needed Sunday win. Bryce Ball had both of the Cubs RBI's yesterday, and he picked up the first today via a single scoring Fabian Pertuz.

Up 1-0, Joe Nahas entered the game for the Cubs and worked a clean 7th inning. In the 8th, Wisconsin mounted their comeback and got it started by Eric Brown Jr singling, then stealing both second and third base. With the infield in, Robert Moore chopped a ball out to second base, James Triantos charged on it and threw home, with the throw being late and Brown scoring. It was 1-1 going to the 9th.

Nahas returned to the mound for one more inning, and he executed a crucial 4-6-3 double play ball to force extras.

In the 10th, both teams were victims of a double play that each ended with the automatic runner at second base being one of the outs. In a wash, the 11th inning came about.

The automatic runner at second for the Cubs was Jacob Wetzel, he reached third on a groundout from Casey Opitz. With the infield in for the Rattlers, Triantos smashed a base hit over the shortstop and gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead. Triantos is 5/16 in his first four games with South Bend.

Sheldon Reed, who worked a scoreless 10th, was back on the bump for the 11th. Reed continued with his fine work and locked things down late. There was some adversity with Brown singling and putting the winning run on base for Wisconsin.

Brown stole second, and the automatic runner in Terence Doston was at third. Reed got Moore to pop out on a bunt, and first baseman Liam Spence made a spectacular catch reaching over the side wall for the second out.

The next batter was Je'Von Ward, who had four RBI in the series. Reed got him swinging on a high fastball and the game was over. Wisconsin left both the tying and winning runs on base, and the Cubs took the series split.

With the win, the Cubs remain in a tie for second place in the West Division. Peoria and Cedar Rapids both won on Sunday, so those three teams are 2.5 games back of first place, held by the Beloit Sky Carp. Beloit lost to Fort Wayne, so the lead shrunk.

The Cubs now start their biggest series of the first half on Tuesday night in Beloit at 7:05 PM. South Bend welcomed the Sky Carp to Four Winds Field in April, and now travel two hours south of Appleton in their quest for first place.

First pitch on Tuesday night from ABC Supply Stadium is set for 7:05 PM EST.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.