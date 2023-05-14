Hot Start Leads TinCaps to Victory

May 14, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Beloit Sky Carp ended a successful week with a tough defeat Sunday afternoon, falling 7-2 to the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

The Sky Carp, who took four of six games in the series, saw the TinCaps score five runs in the first inning and cruise to the victory. After 12 straight scoreless innings to begin his High-A season, Beloit starting pitcher Zach King allowed six runs in four-plus innings Sunday afternoon.

The Beloit runs came courtesy of a Zach Zubia sacrifice fly and a Brady Allen home run to left field. Beloit's bullpen of J.P. Mercedes, Luarbert Arias and Yeuris Jimenez allowed just one run in three-plus innings of work.

The Sky Carp will head home to take on the South Bend Cubs, with the first game slated for Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Holt Jones will take the ball for Beloit.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.