TinCaps Game Information: May 11 at Lake County

Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-2) @ Lake County Captains (3-3)

Tuesday, May 11 6:35 p.m.

Game 1 of 6 in Series | Away Game 1 of 60 | Game 6 of 120 Overall

Classic Park | Eastlake, Ohio

LHP Ethan Elliott (0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Hunter Gaddis (12.00 ERA)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST TIME OUT: The TinCaps had their season finale at Parkview Field with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday afternoon postponed by rain. Fort Wayne took three of five in the series before the rainout.

PROSPECTING: The TinCaps have 3 of the Top 30 San Diego Padres prospects, per MLB.com, in No. 12 RHP Anderson Espinoza (who is set to start Wednesday night), No. 19 OF Tirso Ornelas, and No. 28 LHP Mason Feole. On the other side, the Lake County Captains have 7 of the top 30 prospects in Cleveland's organization. That includes of 3 of the top 10 prospects in OF George Valera (No. 4), SS Brayan Rocchio (No. 7), and 2B Aaron Bracho (No. 8). All three of those players are just 20 years old. As a team, Lake County has the youngest lineup in High-A Central so far with an average batter age of 21.5. (Fort Wayne is tied for the fourth youngest of 12 with an average age of 22.1.)

