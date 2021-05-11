Chiefs Comeback Falls Short in Home Opener

PEORIA, Ill -- A late eighth inning rally wasn't enough for the Peoria Chiefs in their first game back at Dozer Park in 620 days. Peoria fell 3-2 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Tuesday night. With the loss, the Chiefs fall to 1-6 on the young season.

The game was defined by pitching in the early going. For Peoria, Jack Ralston went three innings, giving up no hits and striking out eight batters. Michael Brettel pitched three innings of one hit ball along with two strikeouts.

Wisconsin struck first in the fourth inning without the benefit of a hit. Back-to-back walks started off the Wisconsin half of the inning and Nick Kahle's sac fly allowed Wisconsin to draw first blood.

After Korry Howell homered in the top of the eighth to make it 3-0, the Chiefs responded with two in the bottom half to make it a one-run game. Malcom Nunez led off the inning with a ringing double. He scored two batters later on a Pedro Pages double. With one out in the inning, Brendan Donovan reached on an error by Howell in center and the Chiefs cut the deficit to 3-2.

Wisconsin right-hander Harold Chirino was able to shut the door, however. Chirino recorded the last five outs, including four strikeouts, to record the save.

The Chiefs and Timber Rattlers will face off again tomorrow at 6:35. Mac Lardner will go for the Chiefs. Justin Jarvis will oppose him for Wisconsin.

