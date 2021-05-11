Yeltsin Encarnacion Promoted to St. Paul

May 11, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, announce that infielder Yeltsin Encarnacion has been transferred to the roster of the Triple-A St. Paul Saints. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager, Minor League Operations for the Minnesota Twins, disseminated the move.

A native of Azua, Dominican Republic, Encarnacion batted .308 over four appearances with the Kernels earlier this season. He hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning Sunday that secured a 3-2 victory in game two of a doubleheader sweep against the Peoria Chiefs.

This will be Encarnacion's third stint in Triple-A in his career. He joined the Rochester Red Wings twice in the 2019 season and went 5-of-11 over three games played.

There is no corresponding move for Cedar Rapids. The current Kernels roster includes 27 active players, one man on the injured list, one individual on the temporary inactive list, and one player on the restricted list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game road series with the Quad Cities River Bandits at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa. Kernels broadcast coverage will be available on www.kernels.com.

After the series at Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids will host a 12-game homestand from May 18 through May 30. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.