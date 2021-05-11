South Bend Cubs to Honor Our Military on Memorial Day Weekend

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs will host Military Appreciation Days at Four Winds Field on Saturday, May 29 and Sunday May 30.

As part of the celebration, the organization is providing a free ticket for all active-duty military and armed forces veterans on either night. Due to capacity restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 150 tickets will be available for each game. Tickets can be claimed by visiting the Four Winds Field Box Office and showing a military ID card or proof of service.

"While current health and safety guidelines have limited our stadium capacity, it is still important to our organization to honor and recognize those who have fought for our country," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "These tickets are just a small way we can say thank you to those who gave so much for our country."

The South Bend Cubs players and coaches will wear a patriotic themed hat both nights. During each game, play will be stopped on the field for the teams and fans to honor all active-duty military and veterans in attendance as well as those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. for both nights. Sunday evening's game will also feature a military inspired post-game firework show. Due to the limited availability of tickets, service members and veterans are encouraged to pick up their tickets in advance.

