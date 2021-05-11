Dragons Fall in Extra Innings in Home Opener at Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio-The Lansing Lugnuts broke a 4-4 tie with five runs in the top of the 10thh inning to defeat the Dayton Dragons 9-4 on Tuesday night. The game was the home opener for the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark.

The loss snapped the Dragons three-game winning streak and dropped their record to 5-2. Lansing improved to 4-3 with the win.

Lansing led 4-2 in the sixth inning when the Dragons battled back to tie the game, getting a pair of solo home runs in the inning from Miguel Hernandez and Brian Rey to even the score at 4-4. Dayton had a chance to win the contest in the bottom of the ninth when they loaded the bases with two outs, getting an infield single from Quin Cotton before Eric Yang walked and Quincy McAfee was hit by a pitch. But Lansing reliever Aiden McIntyre recovered to strike out Jose Tello on three pitches to end the threat.

The Lugnuts collected four hits in the 10th inning off Dragons reliever Tyler Garbee (1-1), getting a two-run home run from Max Schuemann to key the inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar worked the first five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Eddy Demurias followed Salazar to the mound and tossed two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts. Braxton Roxby worked a pair of frames without surrendering a hit or run, walking two and striking out three. Garbee gave up five runs (four earned) in his only inning and was charged with the loss.

The combination of Mariel Bautista and Jacob Hurtubise produced a pair of early runs for the Dragons. Bautista singled in the second, stole second, and scored on a Hurtubise double to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead. After Lansing tied the game in the top of the fourth, Bautista was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the inning, went from first to third on a single by Hernandez, and scored on Hurtubise's sacrifice fly to give Dayton a brief 2-1 lead.

The Dragons finished the night with 12 hits including three by Quin Cotton and two each by Rey, Hernandez, and Eric Yang. Rey increased his league-leading home run total to five and drove in his 13th run in his sixth game. He is now batting .346.

The Dragons will host Lansing again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in the second game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark. Noah Davis, who allowed just one hit and one run in five innings in his first start of the season Thursday at Great Lakes, will start for the Dragons against Lansing's Brady Basso. The game can be heard on WONE 980 AM or via the Dragons Mobile App.

Notes: The Dragons are in first place in the Eastern Division of the Central League, one game ahead of Lansing and Lake County...The 5-2 start for the Dragons is tied for the second best record through seven games in franchise history. The 2007 Dragons were 7-0 after seven games, while the 2010 and 2017 Dragons were also 5-2...The game was the first extra inning contest of the year for the Dragons.

Lansing 9, Dragons 4 (10 innings)

May 11, 2021

Lansing (R-H-E): 9-11-0

Dayton (R-H-E): 4-12-3

Win: Aiden McIntyre (1-0)

Loss: Tyler Garbee (1-1)

Save: None

HR: Dayton: Miguel Hernandez (1st, 0 on base in sixth inning); Brian Rey (5th, 0 on base in sixth inning).

HR: Lansing: Max Schuemann (1st, 1 on base in 10th inning).

