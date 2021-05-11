Valera Vaults Loons to Victory

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (2-5) debuted a six-game series in West Michigan (2-4) Tuesday night with a 9-1 win at Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark. The win ended a three-game skid for Great Lakes.

Shortstop Leonel Valera finished 4-for-6 with a triple, scoring twice. The four-hit night was the first in Valera's professional career, increasing his batting average from a .105 to .240. On the second pitch of the game, Valera's base hit set the tone for the Loons' offense, who knocked in nine runs on ten hits.

Robinson Ortiz (W, 1-1) threw 1 2/3 innings for Great Lakes after another scoreless first inning from Clayton Beeter. Relievers Jeff Belge (H, 1) and Jack Little (S, 1) combined for seven strikeouts in the final 6 1/3 innings for the Loons. Great Lakes' pitching staff held West Michigan 0-1 with runners in scoring position, just two hits in total.

Whitecaps starter Keider Montero (L, 0-2) gave up four runs on five hits in two innings.

The Loons scored five runs in the top of the 3rd, an inning that saw four hits, including the Valera triple and a three-run homer for Zac Ching, his first of the season.

James Outman finished the scoring for the Loons with his first triple of the season in the top of the 9th that scored two. Outman finished 2-for-6 with two RBI, scoring once.

The West Michigan series continues Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. Logan Boyer makes his second start of the season for Great Lakes, first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EDT. The Loons return to Dow Diamond on Tuesday, May 18 to host the Lake County Captains, celebrating Hometown Heroes presented by Hemlock Semiconductor.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

