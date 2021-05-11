McCambley Tosses Seven Perfect Innings In Snappers Home Opening Victory
May 11, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release
BELOIT, WI - Welcome Home.
Beloit Snappers fans were welcomed back to Pohlman Field for the first time in over 600 days and they were treated to a show. Between a fire juggler and live music, there was also a fantastic baseball game going on. Snappers' starter Zach McCambley tossed seven perfect innings in his second professional start to lead the Snappers to a 3-0 win over the South Bend Cubs Tuesday night.
Will Banfield hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second to give Beloit the early lead. With McCambley on cruise control, the Snappers rolled that 1-0 lead all the way into the eighth.
In the top of the eighth inning, McCambley was pulled for Josh Simpson who gave up a one-out double to drop the team's perfect game. Beloit added two more runs on a Connor Scott double and a Banfield single. Zack Leban picked up his second save by striking out the side in the ninth.
McCambley earned his first pro win with those seven-perfect innings.
The Snappers are back at home against the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. For more information and tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com
