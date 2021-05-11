Snyder, Gray Power Kernels in Tuesday Loss

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Despite a multi-homer game from Gabe Snyder and an early game-tying blast by Seth Gray, the Cedar Rapids Kernels dropped a 12-5 decision Tuesday to the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park. Snyder and Gray, who played together at Wright State University, drove in nearly every run for Cedar Rapids within the opener of this series.

Wander Javier and Snyder carried the Kernels (5-2) to a 2-0 advantage in the second inning. Jair Camargo hit a leadoff double and scored on Javier's RBI single. Javier was later caught stealing at second base, but Snyder followed with a solo home run to right-center field.

After Quad Cities (4-2) rallied in front, Gray forced a 4-4 tie during the top of the fifth. Michael Helman drew a one-walk and stayed at first base until Gray delivered a two-run homer that leveled the contest.

The River Bandits notched four-run rallies in the sixth and the eighth to pull away before Snyder added one last tally for Cedar Rapids within the ninth. Snyder led off the final frame and crushed another solo home run to right-center field to trim the deficit to 12-5. Tuesday's tilt was the third professional multi-homer game for Snyder. All three have come with the Kernels.

Yohanse Morel (1-0) was credited with the victory, and Zach Featherstone (0-1) was tagged for the loss. Morel yielded just one run over two-plus innings of relief. Featherstone gave up the tie-breaking four-run outburst during the sixth.

This six-game series between the Kernels and the River Bandits will continue Wednesday night at Modern Woodmen Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and the probable pitchers are Cedar Rapids right-hander Blayne Enlow (0-1, 2.25) and Quad Cities southpaw Asa Lacy (0-1, 15.43). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will broadcast the contest at www.kernels.com.

After the series at Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids will host a 12-game homestand from May 18 through May 30. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

