Dayton Dragons GameDay & Game Notes for Tuesday

May 11, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, May 11, 2021 l Game # 7

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (3-3) at Dayton Dragons (5-1)

RH Rafael Kelly (0-0, 2.25) vs. RH Eduardo Salazar (1-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 12, Great Lakes 1. The Dragons closed out a highly-successful season-opening series by cruising to a big win. Quin Cotton and Bren Spillane each hit home runs and Brian Rey delivered a three-run double. On the mound, starter Lyon Richardson tossed five scoreless innings for the win. The Dragons had 16 at-bats with men in scoring position (4 hits) and stole four bases.

Player Notes

Brian Rey leads the High-A Central League in home runs (4), RBI (12), slugging percentage (1.000), extra base hits (6), and total bases (21). He is the top contender for the league's first Player of the Week honor in 2021. Only five other teams have hit more than four home runs. Rey has played in five of the Dragons six games.

Rey's two-homer game on Saturday was the first by a Dayton player since Rey did it in Fort Wayne on July 27, 2019.

Rey hit the second pitch of the game on Saturday for a home run, becoming the first Dayton player to open a game with a homer since Michael Siani on June 26, 2019 at West Michigan.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won five of their first six games for the first time since 2010, when they also opened the year at 5-1. The 2010 and 2021 seasons are tied for the second best starts in Dragons history through six games, trailing only the 2007 Dragons, who went 6-0 over their first six games (and went on to win their first nine games). The best Dragons starts through seven games were 7-0 in 2007 and 5-2 in both 2010 and 2017. The best starts through eight games were 8-0 in 2007 and 6-2 in 2017. The best starts through 10 games were 9-1 in 2007 and 7-3 in 2014, 2017, and 2018.

The Dragons 12-1 win on Sunday established their largest margin of victory in a game since they beat Bowling Green 12-0 on August 22, 2017.

Dragons pitchers allowed only 23 base hits in 50 innings his season, allowing an opponent batting average of .139.

Dragons opponents have gone a combined 5 for 43 (.116) with runners in scoring position.

The Dragons have allowed three fewer runs and 12 fewer hits than any other team in the High-A Central League.

The Dragons have committed only three errors on the year and have not allowed an unearned run. Only Peoria, with two errors, has committed fewer in the High-A Central League.

The Dragons have stolen 15 bases in six games, putting them on a pace for 300 in a 120 game season. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in their last season (2019). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011, when Billy Hamilton stole 103.

The Dragons lead the league in home runs (6), slugging percentage (.440), and hits (40). They are second in doubles (12) and batting avg. (.252).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., May 12 (7:05 p.m.): Lansing LH Brady Basso (0-1, 2.25) at Dayton RH Noah Davis (0-1, 1.80)

Thu., May 13 (7:05 p.m.): Lansing RH Shohei Tomoika (2-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (0-0, 4.91)

Fri., May 14 (7:05 p.m.): Lansing RH Colin Peluse (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (1-0, 0.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sat., May 15 (7:05 p.m.): Lansing RH Reid Birlingmair (0-1, 5.40) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-0, 0.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., May 16 (2:05 p.m.): Lansing RH Stevie Emanuels (0-0, 2.08) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar TV: Dayton's CW (26)

High-A Central League Stories from May 11, 2021

Dayton Dragons GameDay & Game Notes for Tuesday

