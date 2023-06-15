TinCaps Game Information: June 15 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-30) vs. Dayton Dragons (29-30)

Thursday, June 15 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Carson Rudd

TV: MyTV (21.3; Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 1 Padres prospect) racked up 3 RBIs in Wednesday's doubleheader, as Fort Wayne swept Dayton, 2-0 and 4-2.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 4 games in a row and 8 of their last 9. The 'Caps are 3-0-1 in their last 4 series, and 4-1-1 since the start of May... Fort Wayne is tied for 3rd in the Midwest League East, which is the highest they've been in the standings this season... The TinCaps' last 5-game winning streak was in August of 2019.

STREAKS: Jakob Marsee and Juan Zabala have reached base in 10 in a row, while Brandon Valenzuela is on an 8-gamer... Nathan Martorella had a 13-game on-base streak end Wednesday... Lucas Dunn had a 9-game hitting streak end Wednesday.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 4th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.26). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.71 ERA, 3rd highest.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +21 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 32-27 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

RYAN BERGERT: Among MWL pitchers who've thrown 40 or more innings, ranks 1st in ERA (1.67), 1st in LOB% (86%), 3rd in opponent AVG (.174), and 5th in K% (28%)... 1 of 4 who hasn't allowed a homer.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest rated in MWL)... Since May 5, 8th in the MWL in average (.300)... For season, ranks 6th in R (34)... 7th lowest K% (13%).

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in MWL to appear in 59 games so far this year... In MWL, ranks 1st in runs (45), 2nd in walks (44; 17% BB%), 3rd in SB (19), 6th in BB/K (0.9).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 6th in 2B (13) and 7th in H (54).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 2nd in G (58), RBIs (41), TB (97), 4th in HR (9) and XBH (23), 5th in R (36), 6th in 2B (13), BB (38; 15% BB%), and ISO (.206), 6th in SLG (.475), H (55), and 7th in BB/K (0.9), OPS (.857) and wRC+ (146).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among MWL batters with 120 or more plate appearances, ranks 6th in SLG (.495) and OPS (.876), and 7th in AVG (.297) and wRC+ (152).

JUSTIN FARMER: Since May 11, in 30 games, slashing .299 / .391 / .443 (.834 OPS) with 2 HR, 18 RBIs, and 8 SB - top 10 in MWL in AVG, OBP, and OPS. (First 24 games: .135 / .256 / .230, .486 OPS.)

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,461 fans per game so far this year across 29 openings, including 3 sellouts. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 17 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

5,000,000 FANS: The TinCaps project to hos their 5 millionth fan at Parkview Field on Friday night since the ballpark opened in 2009.

BABY ON BOARD: Congrats to hitting coach Aaron Bray and his wife on the birth of their 3rd child, a girl, on Tuesday. Bray is back with his family in Charlotte. Miguel Del Castillo, a catcher with the TinCaps in 2013, '15, and '16, who's been a rookie-level coach with the Padres since 2018, is filling in this week.

HAYDEN'S HOMECOMING: Dayton catcher Hayden Jones grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Carroll High School in 2018. Playing under coach Dave Ginder, was a 4-year letterwinner, 3-time all-state selection, and 2-time team captain. The Chargers won a sectional title his senior season, as he was also MVP of Indiana's North/South All-Star Game... Went to Mississippi State for a season and then spent 2 years at Illinois State before signing with the Reds in August 2021... His dad (Ken) was drafted by the Padres in 1995 and that year played in the Midwest League with the Clinton LumberKings.

260 TO A PRO: Jones is 1 of 11 guys from the Fort Wayne area currently playing professional baseball. The list also includes Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier (Bishop Luers, 2008) and Tigers infielder Zach McKinstry (North Side, 2014).

Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2023

