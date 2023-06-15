Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: June 20-25 - Udder Tuggers Weekend Arrives

June 15, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers return from two weeks in Michigan to host the Lansing Lugnuts at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium from June 20 through June 25. The Rattlers will also become Los Cascabeles for a game and the Udder Tuggers for four games during the series during a full six-game homestand.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link.

Udder Tuggers Weekend takes place during this homestand from Thursday, June 22 through Sunday June 25. Players and coaches will wear Udder Tuggers jerseys for those four games against the Lugnuts. The jerseys are available in online auctions at this link starting at 10:00am on June 20. The auctions, with half of the jerseys in one and the other half in another, end on June 25. The first auction ends at 6:30pm CDT with the second ending at 7:00pm CDT.

There are Udder Tugger-themed giveaways planned for all four games with additional celebrations of America's Dairyland during the weekend. Make sure to check the individual entries for details or just head out to Neuroscience Group Field for an incredible weekend.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20 at 6:40pm; Pride Night; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance; Bark in the Park presented by Fox Communities Credit Union and Tito's Handmade Vodka: Baseball is for everyone. It's Pride Night at the ballpark with a special ticket package featuring a ticket to the game and a pair of Pride-themed Timber Rattlers socks. Click this link and use coupon code "pride". This is also Bark in the Park Night presented by Fox Communities Credit Union and Tito's Handmade Vodka. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations will be admitted free to the ballpark with a paid admission by their pet parents may enjoy the game from the left field berm or section 115. Bang for Your Buck Night courtesy of NEW Manufacturing Alliance makes the night complete with Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 at 12:10pm; Los Cascabeles Day presented by DiGiorno; Silver Foxes Special for Fans 55 and Older Plus Military Personnel presented by Network Health with 103.9 WVBO: The Timber Rattlers celebrate their Hispanic Heritage by donning their Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin jerseys and caps for this game. There will be other commemorations as part of this Copa de la Diversiόn game. These jerseys won't be available in an auction until later this season. Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Reversable Bucket Hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health. This offer is available online this season by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22 at 6:40pm; Udder Tuggers Weekend Night One; Mini-bat Giveaway courtesy of Milk Source; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive an Udder Tuggers mini-bat courtesy of Milk Source. Try craft beers available from local brewing companies on Craft Brews & Brats Night. Fans who are 21 and older may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 on this night. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23 at 6:40pm; Udder Tuggers Weekend Night Two; Farmer Fang Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Lakeside Book Company; Supper Club Friday presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Fang really wanted to be a dairy farmer before he became a mascot. Lakeside Book Company makes Fang's dream come true and the first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Farmer Fang bobblehead. It's Supper Club Friday with a special of Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price during the game for fans of the legal drinking age. Stick around for Friday Night Fireworks after the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24 at 6:40pm; Udder Tuggers Weekend Night Three; Udder Tuggers Ticket Package; Post-game Fireworks presented by Tundraland; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Order a ticket to this game through this link using the coupon code "cow" and you receive a game ticket and an Udder Tuggers jersey. This is also a Family Night with Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated and 101.1 WIXX. Stay after the game and enjoy the postgame fireworks display presented by Tundraland. Then, kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25 at 1:10pm; Udder Tuggers Weekend Game Four; Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Century 21; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by Bug Tussel; Postgame Autographs presented by Tundraland: The final game of Udder Tuggers weekend - and of the homestand - features an Udder Tuggers-themed reversible bucket hat for the first 1,000 fans to attend this game courtesy of Century 21. Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm to play catch prior to this game courtesy of Bug Tussel. Players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session courtesy of Tundraland.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

