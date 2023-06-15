Lake County Ties Season-Long 4-Game Losing Streak in 11-0 Defeat to Whitecaps

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the 2nd game of a scheduled 6-game series, the Lake County Captains (26-32) fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps (31-27) by a final score of 11-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The 11-run margin of defeat is Lake County's largest of the season.

The Whitecaps struck first with a 2-run single in the 1st inning. Then, in the 2nd inning, West Michigan scored 3 runs, as Captains starting pitcher Aaron Davenport walked each of the first 5 Whitecaps hitters he faced to begin the frame, after which he was removed from the game.

The right-hander pitched a season-low 1 inning, allowing 2 hits, a season-high 5 earned runs (tied), and a career-high 6 walks (tied) in 55 pitches (26 strikes). This was the first outing in Davenport's Minor League career in which he failed to throw a strikeout.

Alaska Abney then pitched 2.1 innings of relief, allowing a sacrifice fly (unearned), a 2-run single, a 2-run home run, and 2 walks, while throwing 4 strikeouts. Soon after, Tyler Thornton threw 5 strikeouts in 2.2 innings out of the Lake County bullpen, allowing 2 hit-by-pitches, a double, and a 2-run home run. Then, Elvis Jerez pitched a scoreless 7th inning.

Offensively, the Captains recorded just 3 hits for their second consecutive game. Milan Tolentino, Cleveland No. 20 prospect according to MLB.com, hit his first triple of the season in the bottom of the 1st inning, but was unable to score. Jorge Burgos hit a double in the bottom of the 4th inning, and Christian Cairo hit an infield single to lead off the bottom of the 5th inning. Cairo's single extended his on-base streak to 23 games, the longest active such streak in the Midwest League.

Nate Furman and Dayan Frias, Cleveland's No. 30 prospect according to MLB.com, each drew a walk, as Lake County totaled just 5 baserunners in the game.

Game 2 of today's scheduled doubleheader was postponed due to impending severe weather. The game has been moved to Saturday, and will be made up as Game 2 of a doubleheader that will begin at 4:30 PM.

First pitch for Game 3 of this week's scheduled 6-game series between the Captains and Whitecaps is scheduled for tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. It will be both "Random Jersey Night" at the ballpark, where there will also be postgame "Friday Fireworks." Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

