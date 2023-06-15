Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 at Fort Wayne)

June 15, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, June 15, 2023lGame # 60

Parkview Fieldl Fort Wayne, Ind. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (29-30) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-30)

RH Carson Rudd (3-2, 6.26) vs. RH Ryan Bergert (4-1, 1.67)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a six-game series.

Team Notes

The team scoring first has won the last eight Dragons games. There have been no comeback wins by the Dragons or their opponent since Dayton came from behind to defeat West Michigan on June 4.

The Dragons have lost five or their last six games after winning 11 of the previous 13.

The Dragons have played six series since May 1 (all six-game sets), winning three, splitting two, and losing one (lost four-of-six vs. Fort Wayne, May 16-21).

The Dragons are 22-17 (.564) since April 30. The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.17, best in the Midwest League and third best in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams).

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo had an 11-game hitting streak snapped in the first game of last night's doubleheader (longest by a Dayton player in 2023). In his last 13 games, Arroyo is batting .431 with three home runs, one triple, and five doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .246.

Justice Thompson over his last 19 games is batting .318 with three home runs, nine extra base hits, and 15 RBI to raise his batting average from .198 to .250.

Tyler Callihan has hit safely in five straight games, batting .353 with two doubles and a triple.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings, just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he ranks second in the MWL in ERA (2.42) and first in opponent batting average (.164).

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs. Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.50 in just 24 innings (six starts). Jose Acuña (2.53), Thomas Farr (3.35), and Hunter Parks (3.43) also have strong ERAs.

Several Dragons relievers have had several consecutive strong outings: Jake Gozzo over his last 6 G: 1-0, 4 Sv, 7.1 IP, 0 R, 9 SO...Javien Sandridge over his last 5 G: 8 IP, 0 R...Owen Holt over his last 4 G: 8 IP, 1 R...John Murphy since joining the Dragons: 6 G, 2-0, 12.2 IP, 2 R...Vin Timpanelli over his last 3 G: 5 IP, 1 R.

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who entered spring training as the Reds #3 prospect (based on MLB.com and Baseball America). Arroyo is the 10th player in Dragons history to enter a season ranked as the Reds #3 prospect or higher based on Baseball America's list. Others have included Homer Bailey, Adam Dunn, Jay Bruce, Billy Hamilton, and Hunter Greene. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty began the year ranked as the Reds #1 pitching prospect by both Baseball America and MLB.com.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, June 16 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (2-1, 2.42) at Fort Wayne LH Bodi Rascon (1-2, 4.80)

Saturday, June 17 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (4-0, 2.53) at Fort Wayne RH Victor Lizarraga (1-2, 4.91)

Sunday, June 18 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-3, 3.35) at Fort Wayne RH Jairo Iriarte (2-3, 3.35)

