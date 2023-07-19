TinCaps Game Information: July 19 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-7, 44-41) vs. Lake County Captains (8-11, 39-45)

Wednesday, July 19 | 12:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 86 of 132

LHP Miguel Cienfuegos vs. RHP Aaron Davenport

LAST NIGHT: The Captains built an 8-0 lead midway through before the TinCaps nearly came back, only to fall short, 8-5. Despite tallying 8 hits, 9 walks, and a hit batter to only 7 strikeouts, Fort Wayne was 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

CLASS OF 2023: Reliever José Geraldo, a native of the Dominican Republic who signed with the Padres at the age of 18 in 2018, earned his high school diploma Tuesday. The team held a special ceremony in the clubhouse. Kaitlyn Simmons is San Diego's Learning, Education, and Life Skills Manager, while Vicente Cafaro is the club's International Player Development Coordinator... Fort Wayne big league alums LaTroy Hawkins ('93) and Esteury Ruiz ('18) are among those who sent a note of congrats on Instagram.

FIRST PLACE: At 12-7, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League East Division second-half standings, a game ahead of Great Lakes (LAD), but since the Loons won the first half, they've already clinched a playoff spot. Dayton (CIN) and West Michigan (DET) are 3 games back.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps are 11-6 over their last 17, and prior to the weekend, were 6-0-2 in their last 8 series... Since falling to 10-22, the TinCaps are 34-19 since May 14... The TinCaps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7... It was the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +40 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 46-39 record (2 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 84. They're on pace to hit 130 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 138 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (43) out of 30 High-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 2nd lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.30). Their relievers have a 4.78 ERA, 2nd highest... Lake County has the worst bullpen ERA (5.19).

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,903 fans per game so far this year across 41 openings, including 7 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July, the 17th largest crowd in Parkview Field's history). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 20 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 85 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (70) and walks (66; 18% BB%) and 2nd in OBP (.404) and SB (33)... 2nd best BB/K (1.0) and 4th lowest SwStr% (6%)... 6th in wRC+ (137)... 9th in OPS (.808)... has reached base in 9 straight games.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in RBIs (63) and tied for the most home runs (14), while ranking 2nd in G (84) and R (53), 3rd in BB (54; 14% BB%) and TB (141), 4th in OPS (.846), SLG (.470) and wRC+ (139), 6th in H (81), 7th in BB/K (0.8), and 9th in OBP (.376)... On pace to hit 22 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

LUCAS DUNN: Has reached base 4 times in back-to-back games... Since June 2 (37 games), ranks 9th in the MWL in OPS (.868). In that frame, his .407 OBP is top 5, while he's hit .305.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 215 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 56 so far this season. That list is headlined by All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), and David Bednar (2016-17)... Outfielder Taylor Kohlwey (2016) was the latest called up by the Padres on Tuesday.

SCOUTING REPORT: The Captains have the youngest lineup in the league this year (average age: 21.5; league average is 22.3). Lake County ranks last in SLG (.346). They're 3rd in walks drawn. Captains pitchers have the 2nd highest ERA (4.80) and are tied for the highest BB/9 (4.7). They've allowed 97 HR, which is 25 more than anyone else... The TinCaps hit 23 HR in 12 G @ LC... Defensively, they have the worst fielding percentage... Aaron Davenport has made 3 starts against the TinCaps, including here on April 11. He's held them to a .159 average, though Nathan Martorella and Lucas Dunn have homered off him.

