Rosario's Walk-Off Single Lifts Kernels Past Chiefs 7-6

July 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - With runners on second and third and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Kala'i Rosario dropped in a walk-off single to center field to lift the Kernels past the Chiefs 7-6 Wednesday afternoon.

After the Kernels' six-game streak of scoring first ended on Tuesday, Cedar Rapids hopped back on the board first on Wednesday. In the bottom of the second, Jorel Ortega opened the frame with a single, then the next batter, Noah Cardenas, walked to put two on with nobody out for Andrew Cossetti. The Kernels catcher singled into left, and with Ortega coming to the plate, the throw home was high, going all the way to the backstop. The pitcher Ian Bedell backed up the play and threw to third base, but it was also high, allowing Cardenas to come home, and the left fielder Nathan Church overran the ball in left, allowing Cossetti to come all the way home to put the Kernels ahead 3-0.

Peoria would start to rally back in the top of the fourth inning. A single and double put two in scoring position, and a groundout and a sac fly scored them both to cut the Kernels' lead to 3-2.

Cedar Rapids opened the lead back up to two in the bottom of the fourth. With two on and two out, Kyler Fedko ripped an RBI single to put the Kernels up 4-2.

After Peoria tallied a run with an RBI single in the fifth inning, the Chiefs grabbed their first lead in the sixth inning. After R.J. Yeager doubled to begin the inning, he came around to score on an error to tie the game at 4-4. The next batter Osvaldo Tovalin then smoked a double to produce a run to put the Chiefs up 5-4.

In the bottom of the sixth frame, Cardenas singled to begin the inning, then after a hit-by-pitch and a wild pitch, he scored on a Willie Joe Garry Jr. sacrifice fly to even the game once more at 5-5.

In the top of the seventh, Alex Iadisernia gave the Chiefs the lead right back on just one swing. With one out in the inning, he lifted a solo home run out to right field to give Peoria a 7-6 edge.

That was the score until the last of the ninth inning, with Cedar Rapids down its final three outs. A Mikey Perez walk began the inning, then after a flyout, Noah Miller also took ball four to put two on base. The next batter Emmanuel Rodriguez ripped a double to tie the game and put two in scoring position. Then Rosario walked it off with an RBI single to lift the Kernels to the 7-6 victory.

The win is the fourth walk-off win of the season for the Kernels (52-32) and the second from Kala'i Rosario. Game three of the series with Peoria (46-40) is set for tomorrow at 6:35 with C.J. Culpepper on the mound for Cedar Rapids opposite Trent Baker.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.