Brandon Woodruff Scheduled for Rehab Starts with Rattlers

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Brandon Woodruff's comeback trail to Milwaukee will bring him through the Midwest League with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher is set to start Saturday, July 22 in a road game against the Dayton Dragons. Woodruff is also tentatively scheduled as the Rattlers starting pitcher for Thursday, July 27 for a game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Woodruff is 1-0 with a 0.79 ERA in two starts for Milwaukee this season. He last pitched for the Brewers on April 7 when his pitched 5-1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Woodruff was placed in the 15-Day Injured List on April 11 with right shoulder inflammation. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 Subscapular Strain shortly after going on the IL. Milwaukee transferred Woodruff to the 60-Day IL on May 15.

Milwaukee Brewers Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold gave an update on Woodruff's progress during an interview with Alanna Rizzo during MLB Network's High Heat on July 14 and said that Woodruff had thrown a bullpen on July 13 prior to the team leaving for last weekend's series in Cincinnati and was hoping to have the right-hander join the Brewers rotation "within the next month or so".

This will be the second time Woodruff will pitch for the Timber Rattlers. He made a start against the Quad Cities River Bandits on June 23, 2022 and picked up the win as he allowed a run on two hits with a walk and seven strikeouts over five innings.

Thursday, July 27 is a Craft Brews and Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a poster of recently promoted Milwaukee Brewers pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski from Blue Print. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm.

