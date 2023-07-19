'Caps Blanked 5-0 in Wednesday Matinee

July 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps bats went silent, spoiling a solid performance from pitcher Wilkel Hernandez on Wednesday afternoon as part of a 5-0 shutout loss to the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.

West Michigan's offense was held to just five hits and hasn't scored a run in 16 consecutive innings. Hernandez (2-6) posted his third straight start giving up one or fewer runs in at least five innings but took the tough-luck loss - his sixth of the season.

South Bend scored their first run in the fourth on a two-out RBI-double by Moises Ballesteros before tacking on an insurance tally in the sixth when Ezequiel Pagan scored on a wild pitch to extend the Cubs lead to 2-0. In the seventh, South Bend took control of the contest in a three-run frame highlighted by run-scoring singles from Felix Stevens and Yohendrick Pinango to take a 5-0 lead. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps, who stranded 16 base runners on Tuesday, only enjoyed multiple base runners once in the Wednesday matinee.

The Whitecaps fall to 41-44 overall and 9-11 in the second half, while the Cubs draw even at one win apiece in this series while improving to 37-48 and 7-13 in the second half. Infielder Jace Jung recorded a pair of hits - both doubles - at the plate in a losing cause for a West Michigan team who went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and is now 4-for-24 in those situations through the first two games of the series. South Bend outfielder and Top Chicago Cubs Prospect Kevin Alcantara went 3-for-3 with a double before leaving the game with a leg injury in the sixth inning.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps switch back to the evening schedule Thursday night against the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field at 7:05 pm. Pitcher Angel Reyes gets the start for the 'Caps against the Cubs righty Cade Horton, the No. 7 Overall Pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 6:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.