Kernels Plate Two in Ninth to Walk-Off Chiefs

July 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - A two-run ninth inning rally by Cedar Rapids allowed the Kernels to walk off the Chiefs 7-6 Wednesday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

With Peoria hanging on to a 6-5 advantage in the ninth, Edwin Nunez walked Mikey Perez to lead things off. After a flyout, Noah Miller walked to put two runners on. Emmanuel Rodriguez followed with a double to tie the game. One pitch later, Kala'i Rosario blooped one into no-man's land in shallow right-center field to bring home Miller and end the game.

Rodriguez was the lone Kernel with multiple hits going 2-for-3.

The Kernels started the scoring with three runs in the second inning against Peoria starter Ian Bedell. Jorel Ortega and Noah Cardenas walked to start the inning. Andrew Cossetti hit a single through the left side, which initially scored one run. The throw home from left field was returned to left as Bedell, backing up the plate, tried to get Cardenas out at third. The throw got by Osvaldo Tovalin and left fielder Nathan Church to bring in two more to make it 3-0.

Peoria got within one in the fourth against Cedar Rapids starter Cory Lewis. Church singled and Yeager doubled to start the frame. A ground out by Jimmy Crooks and a SAC fly by Darlin Moquete made it a 3-2 ballgame.

Cedar Rapids pushed ahead by two in the home half of the fourth. After a one-out walk and single, Bedell was lifted for Dionys Rodriguez. After striking out Mikey Perez, Rodriguez allowed a single to Kyler Fedko, which made it 4-2.

Bedell logged 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, walking three and punching out four.

The Chiefs kept the pressure on, once again making it a one-run game in the fifth. Jeremy Rivas stood on second with one out when Francisco Hernandez singled him home to make it 4-3.

Lewis was done after five innings, allowing three runs on three hits, walking two and fanning two.

Peoria took its first lead of the day in the sixth. Yeager doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Darlin Moquete hit a high chopper to shortstop that got past Noah Miller to knot the contest at four. The next batter was Tovalin who doubled in Moquete to give Peoria a 5-4 advantage.

The Kernels had a quick answer in their half of the sixth against Edgar Manzo to tie the game. A single was followed by a hit batter. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. A Willie Joe Garry Jr. SAC fly evened the game at six.

Yet again, Peoria answered. This time, in the seventh, thanks to an Alex Iadisernia solo home run to push Peoria ahead 6-5. It was Iadisernia's fourth home run as a Chief. Of his 10 RBI with Peoria, six of them have come in the seventh inning or later.

The Kernels improve to 52-35 and 12-8 in the second half. Peoria falls to 46-40 and 13-7 in the latter half. With the win, the Kernels secured the win of the season series.

Game three of this six-game set is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.