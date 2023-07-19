TinCaps Win Wednesday Matinee

July 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps second baseman Graham Pauley (No. 30 Padres prospect) homered for the third straight game and starting pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos tossed five shutout frames in his return from injury, as Fort Wayne clobbered the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), 11-3, on Wednesday afternoon at Parkview Field.

Pauley now has six home runs through 17 games as a TinCap. Prior to his promotion here, he hit four home runs in 62 games with the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm.

Meanwhile, left fielder Lucas Dunn had a three-hit game, including a pair of RBI doubles off the left field wall. He has eight hits over the last three games.

Third baseman Carlos Luis also ripped three singles and walked while driving in two.

Fort Wayne (13-7, 45-41) put together a four-run first inning, bashing five hits in the process. First baseman Nathan Martorella (No. 23 Padres prospect) drove in center fielder Jakob Marsee (No. 22 Padres prospect) with a sacrifice fly. Martorella also doubled later in the game. Marsee finished the game with three hits.

Dunn then scorched a double off the wall to score Luis before Pauley hit a two-run homer, which traveled 386 feet, making it 4-0 after the first.

The 'Caps added three more in the third, with run-scoring hits by Luis and Dunn and an RBI groundout by designated hitter Albert Fabian.

Fort Wayne poured it on in the fifth with three additional runs, highlighted by catcher Juan Zabala's two-run single to give the TinCaps a 10-0 lead.

Lake County (8-12, 39-46) finally got on the board in the seventh when third baseman Dayan Frias hit a three-run homer to deep left.

The 'Caps responded with one more run in the bottom of that inning on Luis' bases-loaded walk.

Cienfuegos allowed only three hits in his start.

Reliever Will Geerdes also provided 2 2/3 shutout innings out of the bullpen while giving up only one base hit.

Eight of the nine hitters in Fort Wayne's order recorded at least one hit.

A day after the TinCaps went 0-for-9 in scoring position, they went 5-for-14 in Wednesday's contest.

The TinCaps remain in first place in the Midwest League East Division's second-half standings.

Next Game: Thursday, July 20 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Henry Henry

Captains Probable Starter: LHP Steve Hajjar

Watch: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.