Wisconsin Tops Dragons 8-5 Despite 2-Homer Game by Dayton's Cade Hunter

July 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers built an 8-0 lead and held off a Dayton comeback bid keyed by a huge performance by new Dragon Cade Hunter as the Rattlers defeated the Dragons 8-5 on Wednesday night. Wisconsin has won the first two games of the six-game series.

A crowd of 7,950 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Wisconsin scored single runs in the first two innings, then added two more in the third and four in the fifth to take an 8-0 lead. But the Dragons started back in the bottom of the fifth when Hunter blasted a two-run home run to make it 8-2.

In the sixth inning, Dayton's Austin Hendrick drilled a long home run to right field to start the frame and make it 8-3. It was Hendrick's seventh homer of the year. Three batters later, Hunter came to the plate with two outs and a runner on base and launched his second homer of the game, a two-run shot to right to make it 8-5. Hunter's two-home run night came in just his second game with the Dragons after being called up from Dayton, where he had connected on 10 home runs for the Tortugas.

But the Dragons did not have a hit and were not able to advance a runner past first base over the final three innings despite a strong late-inning Dayton relief effort that kept the club within striking distance. Dennis Boatman pitched two scoreless innings and Jayvien Sandridge struck out three in his scoreless inning on the mound for Dayton.

The Dragons finished the night with eight hits. Mat Nelson was 3 for 3 with a walk. Hunter was 2 for 4 with two home runs and four runs batted in.

Dragons starting pitcher Chris McElvain (0-1) was charged with the loss. He allowed four runs in four innings, surrendering nine hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Wisconsin collected 16 hits after producing 18 in the series opener Tuesday.

The loss dropped the Dragons to four games behind first place Fort Wayne in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Up Next: The Dragons (9-11, 42-44) host Wisconsin (11-9, 37-47) on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in the third game of the series. Jose Acuña (6-0, 2.44) is scheduled to start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.