'Caps Take Third Straight in 4-0 Shutout

SOUTH BEND, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps celebrated their return to Four Winds Field for the first time in nearly four years with a 4-0 shutout victory over the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday night.

The Whitecaps, who hadn't made the trip to South Bend since July of 2019, enjoyed five perfect innings from starting pitcher Carlos Pena while striking out eight batters in the best pitching performance by a West Michigan hurler this season. The bullpen combined for four scoreless frames in the 12th shutout by the 'Caps pitching staff this season.

The Whitecaps scored all four of their runs in the first two innings, jumping on South Bend starter Luis Devers, who struggled on the mound in giving up seven hits and walking five batters in his appearance. Roberto Campos delivered the first run with a two-out RBI-Double before a run-scoring single from Lazaro Benitez and a bases-loaded walk to Luis Garcia to open up a 3-0 advantage. An inning later, Izaac Pacheco delivered an RBI-single of his own to extend the lead to 4-0, finishing the scoring in the contest. Meanwhile, Pena cruised, retiring all 15 batters he faced while tying his season-high with eight strikeouts before being pulled from the ballgame. The Cubs got the first baserunner on a walk by Christian Franklin and a single by James Triantos in the sixth to break up the perfect game and no-hitter bids, respectively. Relievers Michael Bienlien, Erick Pinales, and Gabe Sequeira combined to toss four scoreless frames to send West Michigan to its third straight victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 41-43 overall and 9-10 in the second half, while the Cubs fall to 36-48 and 6-13 in the second half. Pena (2-6) collects his second victory, while Devers (0-3) takes his third loss. The Whitecaps win the first game of a road trip for the third time this season in seven chances. Outfielder Brady Allen reached base four times, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a walk and two runs scored. Whitecaps relievers have combined to allow just one run in 15 innings (0.60 ERA) while striking out 16 batters during the 'Caps three-game winning streak.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series at Four Winds Field against the South Bend Cubs with a Wednesday matinee at 12:05 pm. Wilkel Hernandez and Brody McCollough get the starts for the 'Caps and Cubs. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 11:50 am. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

