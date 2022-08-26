TinCaps Game Information: August 26 at Great Lakes

August 26, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-31, 46-70) @ Great Lakes Loons (31-20, 71-46)

Friday, Aug. 26 (7:05 p.m.) | Dow Diamond | Midland, MI | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Road Game 58 of 66 | Game 118 of 131

LHP Jackson Wolf (No. 15 Padres Prospect) vs. RHP Emmet Sheehan (No. 22 Dodgers Prospect)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps split a doubleheader with the Loons, losing 9-4 in the opener and winning 3-0 to finish it. Ryan Bergert dominated Game 2 with a five-inning scoreless start, featuring eight strikeouts.

MAKE-A-WISH: Last Friday, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the TinCaps hosted Marshall, a 6-year-old from Fort Wayne who's been fighting Leukemia, a blood cancer. Wearing a customized team jersey, Marshall joined the team for batting practice, played catch with pitcher Efraín Contreras, brought out the team's lineup card to the umpires with manager Brian Esposito, joined the team's TV broadcast, and enjoyed that night's fireworks show with his parents and brother.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 31 pitchers this season, for 58 total. (Franchise record: 63 in 2016.)

JUSTIN FARMER: Tied for Minor League Baseball lead in walks (99) with the Loons' Austin Gauthier. In the big leagues, the Padres' Juan Soto 108 walks are 37 more than anyone else.

LUCAS DUNN: Made his TinCaps debut here on May 31 after a promotion from Single-A Lake Elsinore. Dunn hit 2 homers in his first 5 games here. He's hit 2 in 62 games since, with his last coming July 23 at Dayton.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Ranks 5th in the Midwest League in BB% (16%).

CARLOS LUIS: Has reached base safely in 15 of 16 games as a TinCap.

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Since Aug.14 (over 8 games), leads the team in slugging (.667) and RBIs (5) with 2 homers, 1 triple, and 3 doubles. He's hit in three-straight games, one shy of a new season-high.

ANTHONY VILAR: Has hit safely in 7 consecutive games... Over this span, batting .429/.538/.524 (1.062 OPS) with 2 doubles. On Thursday, stole a base for first time in pro career.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the MWL in games played (111), 5th in walks (66), and 9th in stolen bases (25).

LITTLE LEAGUE DREAMS: Manager Brian Esposito played in the 1991 Little League World Series, representing Staten Island, New York. He was little league teammates with Jason Marquis, who went on to become an MLB All-Star pitcher. They reached the U.S. title game.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (42 CS). Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 27, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 12, and Adam Kerner has caught 3.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 35-19 when scoring first (65% win rate) and 11-50 when they don't (18%)... Fort Wayne is 13-15 in 1-run games, 7-16 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

