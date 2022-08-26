Creal Leads Dragons to Comeback Win in Quad Cities, 6-4

August 26, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Davenport, Iowa-Dayton's Ashton Creal delivered two hits including a game-tying two-out, run-scoring single in the eighth inning to lead the Dragons to a 6-4 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Friday night. The Dragons have won two straight games and six of their last eight.

On two separate occasions in the game, the Dragons battled back from two-run deficits and eventually took the lead in the eighth inning. Dayton relievers Dennis Boatman and Jake Gozzo combined to work the final two innings to preserve the lead for the win.

Game Recap: Quad Cities took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third, but the Dragons responded with two in the top of the fourth to tie the game. Mat Nelson and Steven Leyton both singled to start the rally, and Garrett Wolforth doubled off the glove of the third baseman to bring in Nelson and make it 2-1. Ashton Creal then delivered a sacrifice fly to drive in Leyton and tie the game. Quad Cities regained the lead with two runs in the fifth to jump back in front, 4-2.

Creal doubled off the left field fence in the seventh, and Austin Hendrick lined a single to center to drive him in and make it 4-3.

In the eighth, Tyler Callihan walked to start the inning, and Nelson was hit by a pitch. But Leyton bunted into a fielder's choice as Callihan was thrown out at third. Wolforth struck out, and with two outs, Creal singled to center field to drive in Nelson from second and tie the game, moving Leyton to third. Leyton came in to score on a wild pick-off throw to first base to give Dayton a 5-4 lead.

Boatman, who had struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh, struck out two more in the bottom of the eighth in another scoreless inning. In the top of the ninth, Dayton's Michel Triana belted a solo home run, his third with the Dragons, to give the club a 6-4 lead.

Gozzo gave up a lead-off single in the bottom of the ninth and then allowed a one-out walk to put runners at first and second. But he retired the next two hitters on a tapper in front of the mound and a fly out to medium deep left field to end the game.

Boatman (2-2) was credited with the win, throwing two scoreless innings and allowing just one base runner while striking out five. Gozzo picked up his third save by working a scoreless ninth. Vin Timpanelli, the first Dayton reliever of the night, also pitched extremely well, striking out four in two scoreless innings while allowing one hit and no walks. Starter Christian Roa tossed four innings, allowing four runs on four hits with five walks and two strikeouts.

The Dragons collected 12 hits after picking up 11 on Thursday. Creal, Hendrick, Nelson, and Leyton each had two.

The Dragons are 6-3 on their current road trip, guaranteeing themselves a winning record on the trip. Their full-season record improved to 57-58. They are 18-31 in the second half. Quad Cities fell 48-70 overall and 22-30 in the second half. The Dragons and River Bandits have split the four games played in the current series with two more on the schedule.

Notes: The Dragons have hit 135 home runs on the season, nine short of the club record with 14 games to play.

Up Next: The Dragons battle the River Bandits on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. (EDT) in the fifth game of the six-game series. Thomas Farr (1-6, 5.03) will start for the Dragons.

The next home series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District begins on Tuesday, August 30 when the Dragons host the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 p.m. That six-game series, continuing through Sunday, September 4, will wrap up the regular season home schedule for the Dragons in 2022.

For ticket information, go daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.