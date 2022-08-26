First National Bank and Trust to Renovate Little League Field

BELOIT - First National Bank and Trust has partnered with the Beloit Sky Carp to continue the mission of improving the quality of life in our community.

The latest project? Selecting a local Little League field and giving it professional attention with the goal of increasing safety for all children that play on it.

"Our partnership as the Exclusive Bank for the Beloit Sky Carp allows First National Bank and Trust the opportunity to engage in great community outreach programs such as this little league field renovation," said David McCoy, President and CEO of FNBT. "Providing resources to beautify our local ball fields along with the expertise of the Beloit Sky Carp team is just another way we hope to help our community families succeed."

Community members are encouraged to submit a local field (must be in the Stateline region) that needs a makeover. A committee, comprised of Sky Carp and First National Bank and Trust employees, will review all submissions and determine the field most in need.

The field will be selected by the committee by mid-September.

"This is just another way we can give back to the community that has supported us so well," Sky Carp President Zach Brockman said. "We are so grateful that First National Bank and Trust has stepped in to make this happen, and we are happy to lend our expertise to see it through. "

Know of a field in need? Submit it by Friday, September 2 through this link: https://www.milb.com/beloit/community/field-renovation.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

