Chiefs Even Series with 4-1 Win

August 26, 2022









Beloit Sky Carp's Dalvy Rosario

(Beloit Sky Carp) Beloit Sky Carp's Dalvy Rosario(Beloit Sky Carp)

BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp didn't have any late-inning heroics Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium, and fell 4-1 to Peoria.

The Sky Carp, who won each of the previous two games against the Chiefs in the bottom of the ninth inning, could muster just five hits against Peoria pitching.

The Chiefs picked up a pair of runs in the first inning against Beloit starting pitcher Jake Walters, then added single runs in the second and sixth innings.

The Sky Carp's lone run came off the bat of Jose Salas, who sent a pitch over the right field wall for a solo home run in the third inning.

The Beloit bullpen was again outstanding, with Matt Givin and Brady Puckett combining for four innings and a combined one unearned run.

A terrific crowd of 2,588 enjoyed a fantastic post-game fireworks show that quickly erased any blues that came about as a result of the action on the field.

The Snappers and Chiefs will continue their six-game series Saturday night. The first 750 fans through the gate will receive Grateful Dead dancing bear t-shirts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30.

