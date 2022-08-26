Chiefs Even Series with 4-1 Win
August 26, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp didn't have any late-inning heroics Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium, and fell 4-1 to Peoria.
The Sky Carp, who won each of the previous two games against the Chiefs in the bottom of the ninth inning, could muster just five hits against Peoria pitching.
The Chiefs picked up a pair of runs in the first inning against Beloit starting pitcher Jake Walters, then added single runs in the second and sixth innings.
The Sky Carp's lone run came off the bat of Jose Salas, who sent a pitch over the right field wall for a solo home run in the third inning.
The Beloit bullpen was again outstanding, with Matt Givin and Brady Puckett combining for four innings and a combined one unearned run.
A terrific crowd of 2,588 enjoyed a fantastic post-game fireworks show that quickly erased any blues that came about as a result of the action on the field.
The Snappers and Chiefs will continue their six-game series Saturday night. The first 750 fans through the gate will receive Grateful Dead dancing bear t-shirts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30.
Images from this story
|
Beloit Sky Carp's Dalvy Rosario
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 26, 2022
- Creal Leads Dragons to Comeback Win in Quad Cities, 6-4 - Dayton Dragons
- Lott's Homer Sets Tone in 4-1 Peoria Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Pepinillos Picantes Pummel Four Home Runs to Down Fort Wayne - Great Lakes Loons
- Lott's Homer Sets Tone in 4-1 Peoria Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Rattlers' Late Lead Disappears Against Lansing - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- No Hits Early? No Problem, as Locos Rally to Win - Lansing Lugnuts
- Kernels Pop Captains' Winning Streak, Ends at Five Games - Lake County Captains
- Homers Hamper Fort Wayne's Friday Night - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Chiefs Even Series with 4-1 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- 'Caps Defend the Diamond in 5-4 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Frequent Flyer Campos Returns to Lugnuts - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: August 26 at Great Lakes - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- First National Bank and Trust to Renovate Little League Field - Beloit Sky Carp
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:30 PM EDT at Quad Cities) - Dayton Dragons
- Nwogu Becomes First South Bend Cub to Homer 3x in a Game - South Bend Cubs
- Fort Wayne Splits Doubleheader at Great Lakes - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Loons Set Single-Season Strikeout Record in Doubleheader Split - Great Lakes Loons
- Bandits' Streak Snapped in Extra-Inning Loss - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Zubia's Blast Bests Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- 'Caps Fall to Nwogu, Cubs - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Win 8-7 as Roxby Pitches out of 10th Inning Jam - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.