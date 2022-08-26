Homers Hamper Fort Wayne's Friday Night
August 26, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. -- The TinCaps out-hit the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), but lost, 5-2, on Friday night at Dow Diamond.
Fort Wayne (19-32, 46-71) at one point led, 2-0, thanks to a pair of runs in the fourth. Designated hitter Brandon Valenzuela (No. 29 Padres prospect) started the frame off against Emmett Sheehan (No. 22 Dodgers prospect) with a walk. Then with one out, third baseman Carlos Luis ripped an RBI triple to right-center field. Right fielder Agustín Ruiz plated Luis with a sacrifice fly to deep center field.
'Caps starter Jackson Wolf (No. 15 Padres prospect) faced the minimum through four innings with no hits allowed. But in the fifth, Damon Keith hit a game-tying two-run homer. Then in the sixth, Loons (32-20, 72-46) nine hitter Luis Diaz hit a go-ahead solo shot. In the eighth, Ismael Alcantara and Jose Ramos added two more solo homers.
Luis tied for a team-high two hits with catcher Anthony Vilar. Wolf matched a pro career-long with seven innings. The TinCaps held a 6-5 advantage in hits.
Next Game: Saturday, Aug. 27 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)
TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jose Espada
Loons Probable Starter: RHP River Ryan
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com
Watch: MiLB.TV
