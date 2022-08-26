Frequent Flyer Campos Returns to Lugnuts

August 26, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Outfielder Gabriel Maciel placed on Covid IL retroactive to August 25

- Infielder Alexander Campos received from Single-A Stockton

The updated Lugnuts roster has 28 active players, six players on the Injured List, five players on the Covid IL and two on the Temporarily Inactive List.

Campos, 22, joins the Lugnuts from Stockton for a fourth time this year, previously joining the team June 2-12, July 14-20 and July 27-August 9. Interestingly, he has had greater success in the Midwest League, slashing a cool .347/.458/.510 with two home runs in 17 games with Lansing compared to .250/.377/.327 with one home run in 32 games in the California League. His regular No. 39 jersey is waiting happily for him in Appleton, Wisconsin, where the Nuts play the fourth game of a six-game series tonight at 7:40 p.m. Eastern, 6:40 p.m. local.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.