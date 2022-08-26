Frequent Flyer Campos Returns to Lugnuts
August 26, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Outfielder Gabriel Maciel placed on Covid IL retroactive to August 25
- Infielder Alexander Campos received from Single-A Stockton
The updated Lugnuts roster has 28 active players, six players on the Injured List, five players on the Covid IL and two on the Temporarily Inactive List.
Campos, 22, joins the Lugnuts from Stockton for a fourth time this year, previously joining the team June 2-12, July 14-20 and July 27-August 9. Interestingly, he has had greater success in the Midwest League, slashing a cool .347/.458/.510 with two home runs in 17 games with Lansing compared to .250/.377/.327 with one home run in 32 games in the California League. His regular No. 39 jersey is waiting happily for him in Appleton, Wisconsin, where the Nuts play the fourth game of a six-game series tonight at 7:40 p.m. Eastern, 6:40 p.m. local.
