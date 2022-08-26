Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:30 PM EDT at Quad Cities)

Friday, August 26, 2022 l Game # 115 (49)

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa

7:30 p.m. (EDT) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (17-31, 56-58) at Quad Cities River Bandits (22-29, 48-69)

RH Christian Roa (4-3, 3.86) vs. LH Rylan Kaufman (1-6, 5.35)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the fourth game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 5, Quad Cities 4. Current Series: Quad Cities 2, Dayton 1.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 8, Quad Cities 7 (10 innings). The Dragons broke a 7-7 tie in the top of the 10th inning and Braxton Roxby worked out of the "free runner" jam in the bottom of the 10th without allowing a run. Rece Hinds hit a two-run home run and added a triple for Dayton. Michael Trautwein had two hits and two RBI. Steven Leyton had an RBI double.

Last Series at Fort Wayne: Dragons 4, Fort Wayne 1. The Dragons averaged 5.0 runs/game, batting .228 with 7 HR, a 2.66 ERA, and three errors.

Streaks: The Dragons have won five of their last seven games.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons are on pace to break the club record for fewest errors in a season. They have 95 errors in 114 games (0.83 errors per game). The Dragons record for fewest errors in a season is 113 in 2021 in a 120-game season (0.94 errors per game).

Jose Torres over his last 19 games is batting .315 (23 for 73) with three home runs and four doubles.

Steven Leyton over his last eight games is batting .357 (10 for 28) with two home runs and four doubles.

Mat Nelson over his last seven games is batting .321 (9 for 28) with a home run and two doubles.

Noelvi Marte over his last seven games is batting .360 (9 for 25) with a home run and two doubles.

Chase Petty over his last three starts: 13.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 20 SO, 0.66 ERA, .146 opponent's batting average.

Donovan Benoit over his last six appearances has thrown 9.1 scoreless innings (opponents are 4 for 31 with 15 SO and 1 BB).

Jake Gozzo over his last three appearances has not allowed a run or a hit in 5.1 IP (2 BB, 6 SO).

Braxton Roxby over his last three appearances has not allowed a run in 4.2 IP (1 H, 1 BB, 8 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, August 27 (7:30 p.m.): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-6, 5.03) at Quad Cities RH Beck Way (2-2, 3.48)

Sunday, August 28 (2:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Sam Benschoter (0-1, 3.60) at Quad Cities RH Chandler Champlain (1-1, 7.40)

