Lott's Homer Sets Tone in 4-1 Peoria Win

Beloit, WI - Todd Lott set the tone Friday with a two-run homer in the top of the first inning and the Chiefs pitching staff did the rest in a 4-1 win over the Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium. With the win, the Chiefs recorded their 50th victory of the season.

The Peoria outburst started on the second pitch of the game when Noah Mendlinger, who made just his second start in the lead-off spot this season, singled sharply into center. After Jacob Buchberger flied out to right, it was Lott's turn. With the count 0-1, Lott lifted a towering blast over the wall in left, his 10th homer of the year, to give the Chiefs an early 2-0 advantage. Peoria ultimately loaded the bases with two outs in the first but Beloit starter Jake Walters recorded a strikeout to end the threat.

In the second, the Chiefs were again active on the bases. A Tommy Jew single was followed by a Medlinger double to put runners at second and third with no one out. Buchberger again skied out to right but this time, the result was productive. A sac fly plated Jew and pushed the lead to 3-0.

Before Chiefs starter Inohan Paniagua could settle in, the Sky Carp loaded the bases with just one out in the home half of the second. However, a pop out and a strikeout stranded the bags full and kept the early lead intact.

In the third, Beloit scratched their lone run of the contest. With one out in the inning, Jose Salas connected on his fourth homer of the year to make it a 3-1 game.

As the game progressed into the middle innings, Paniagua was at his best. The Cardinals 13th-ranked prospect allowed just two baserunners over his final three innings. He exited after six strong innings to record the quality start.

Peoria's lone insurance tally was scored in the top of the sixth thanks to a pair of Beloit errors. After Buchberger reached on a fielding error, he swiped second to place himself in scoring position. The next batter, Lott, reached on a throwing error from third baseman Ynmanol Marinez, which allowed Buchberger to score from second and create a 4-1 bulge.

The Peoria bullpen locked down the final nine outs in the win Friday. Jack Ralston punched out the side in the seventh, Levi Prater recorded an out in the eighth and Andre Granillo earned the five-out save by whiffing four Beloit batters. For Granillo, it was his fifth save of the season.

The Chiefs can secure a series split with a win on Saturday. Wilfredo Pereira, who racked up 13 strikeouts in his previous start against Quad Cities, will start for Peoria. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Beloit.

