TinCaps Game Information: August 1 at Lansing

August 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (35-42) @ Lansing Lugnuts (37-40)

Sunday, Aug. 1 (1:05 p.m.) | Jackson Field | Lansing, Mich. | Game 6 of 6 in Series | Road Game 36 of 60 | Game 78 of 120

LHP Danny Denz (3.09 ERA) vs. RHP Shohei Tomioka (4.40 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Jack McMullen & Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps fell to the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday night, 3-1. The TinCaps pitching trio of Carlos Guarate, Sam Williams, and Mason Feole combined to walk just one Lugnut, but Lansing's staff didn't allow a single free pass. The loss marked the third in a row for Fort Wayne.

FEAR THE GOGS: Today, LHP Danny Denz makes his 2nd start of the series against Lansing. In his 1st start on Tuesday, Denz put together the best outing of his professional career, firing a season-best 5 shutout innings and striking out six.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: At the conclusion of this series with Lansing this afternoon, the TinCaps will stay in the state of Michigan for their off-day ahead of a six-game series in Midland with the Great Lakes Loons (LAD). This is Fort Wayne's 2nd and final 12-game road trip of the season.

PULL UP A (COMFY) CHAIR: The average time for a 9-inning game at Parkview Field this year has been about 3 hours, 17 minutes. That's the 2nd longest average in High-A Central, only behind Lansing's home games, which last approximately 10 seconds longer. Friday night's game was the longest that the TinCaps had played at 4 hours, 2 minutes, while last night's was the 3rd shortest 9-inning game of the year at 2 hours, 28 minutes.

SUN-THING'S GOTTA GIVE: The TinCaps and Lugnuts are both under .500 in day games (Fort Wayne checks in at 3-5, and Lansing is 4-7). TinCaps day games have exclusively come on Sundays this season.

PATIENT APPROACH: Despite not walking once last night, the TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging nearly 6 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in just under 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For further context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% at 10.8%. The Padres rank 3rd (10.2%).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 153 after collecting a season-high 7 doubles as a team on Wednesday night, and 2 more last night. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas also leads the league in doubles after his 25th last night. Ornelas is also 7th in HAC in contact rate, making contact on about 92% of the pitches he swings at.

CATCHING ON: Jonny Homza leads qualifying HAC catchers in Plate Appearances (275), H (60), 2B (16), OPS (.795), BABIP (.372), and wRC+ (121). He is also 2nd in Line Drive Rate (21.1%), and 3rd in Contact Rate (90.2%).

WALK & RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (26). He's also 12th in walk rate (13.5%) and 11th in walks drawn (38).

RANKING RUIZ: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 6th in HAC in both RBIs (48) and home runs (13).

AERIAL ATTACK: Two of Fort Wayne's best hitters, Agustin Ruiz and Justin Lopez, are top-10 in the league in Fly Ball Rate. Ruiz's 51.2% Fly Ball Rate is 6th, while Lopez's 47.1% is 13th.

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 11-6 in games decided by 1 run, while they're 6-8 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 2-1 in extra-innings... 5 of the 'Caps last 7 games have been decided by two runs or fewer.

260 TO TOKYO: 3 former Fort Wayne players are set to compete in the Olympics. Left-handed pitcher Oliver Pérez, who pitched for the Wizards in 2001, is representing Mexico, while Diego Gorís, a TinCaps infielder in 2013, is playing for the Dominican Republic. Big league veteran Tim Federowicz spent a week at Parkview Field in 2015 on a rehab assignment. He's a catcher for Team USA... 2 Northeast Indiana natives are also in the Olympics: Rachel Dincoff (discus; USA) and Andrea Filler (softball; Italy).

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the bipartisan Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.