High School Baseball All-Star Games at Neuroscience Group Field on August 8

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The best high school seniors from area baseball teams will participate in a pair of All-Star Games at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Sunday, August 8. Parking is free and a General Admission pass to both games is available for just $5.

Game one is scheduled to start at noon with Team Cardinal against Team Black. The second game features Team White versus Team Gray at approximately 2:30pm. Rosters for all four teams can be downloaded at this link.

The parking lot will open at 10:00am with the stadium gates opening at 11:00am. Concessions stand will be open and fans may purchase refreshments during the event.

Passes may be purchased in advance through this link or at the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

