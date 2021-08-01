Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Sunday

Sunday, August 1, 2021 l Game # 77

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 2:08 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Lake County Captains (41-36) at Dayton Dragons (41-35)

RH Mason Hickman (5-5, 5.01) vs. RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.27)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the last game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Lake County 7, Dayton 4. Current Series: Lake County 3, Dayton 2.

Last Game: Saturday: Lake County 9, Dayton 0. Joe Donovan hit a two-run home run to break a scoreless tie with two outs in the fifth inning and the Captains tacked on seven more runs over the next three innings for the win. Dayton had just three hits, all singles, and did not have a runner past first base until the eighth inning.

Current Series: The Dragons are 2-3 in the current series with Lake County. Dayton is batting .238 in the series and averaging 3.6 runs per game. The team ERA in the series is 5.20. The Dragons have committed six errors in the five games.

Schedule Additions/Changes: The Dragons will play a make-up doubleheader on Friday, August 6 at West Michigan at 6:05 p.m. A game between the Dragons and Whitecaps was postponed by rain in June and could not be made up during that series. Additionally, the Dragons game at Lansing on Wednesday, August 11 has been changed to a 1:05 p.m. start.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez had a 36-game on-base streak come to an end last night. Urbaez ranks second in the league in both on-base percentage at .425 and batting average at .333. Urbaez is batting .353 over his last 50 games since May 29 to rank third in all of full-season Professional Baseball (150 teams; MLB and MiLB) over that time period.

Miguel Hernandez is batting .349 with 13 RBI over his last 17 games to raise his average from .241 to .270.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .333 over his last 15 games.

Quin Cotton is batting .360 over his last seven games.

Juan Martinez is batting .333 over his last eight games.

Ricky Karcher has earned a save in each of his last three appearances, working 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO.

Team Notes

Dayton is in second place, one-half game behind Great Lakes in the High-A Central League East Division.

The Dragons are 24-10 in games decided by two runs or less, the best mark in the league.

The Dragons are 10-1 in one-run games at home. They are 15-2 when scoring first at home.

July: The Dragons finished the month of July with a record of 13-14...They batted .254 in the month of July to rank fourth in the league, but they ranked 11th in runs per game at 4.07. They were third in the league in runners left on base in July with 202. They hit only seven home runs in July to rank 12th in the league (the #11 team had 17). Francisco Urbaez led the team in batting in July at .357...Quin Cotton hit .293 in July.

The team ERA in July was 5.34, 12th (last) in the league.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tue., August 3 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton TBA at West Michigan TBA

Wed., August 4 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton TBA at West Michigan TBA

Thu., August 5 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton TBA at West Michigan TBA

Fri., August 6 (6:05 p.m. DH): Dayton TBA at West Michigan TBA

Sat., August 7 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton TBA at West Michigan TBA

Sun., August 8 (1:00 p.m.): Dayton TBA at West Michigan TBA

