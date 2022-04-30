TinCaps Game Information: April 30 vs. Dayton

Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-8) vs. Dayton Dragons (14-5)

Saturday, April 29 (1:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 5 of 6 in Series | Home Game 11 of 66 | Game 20 of 132

LHP Danny Denz vs. RHP James Marinan

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps were downed by the Dragons, 1-0. Noel Vela pitched four scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Brandon Komar relieved him with 2 and 2/3 innings of scoreless pitching featuring seven strikeouts. Brandon Valenzuela threw out three runners stealing in the game and picked off another from first base.

LEAGUE LEADERS: Offensively, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League in runs (5.2 per game). Fort Wayne also leads in stolen base percentage, minimum 20 attempts, (86%). 'Caps pitchers lead the league in K/9 (11.8).

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Outfielder Joshua Mears was named the Midwest League's Player of the Week by MiLB.com. In 6 games at Lansing, he led the league with 5 homers and 10 RBIs, while posting a .368 average and 1.718 OPS... He was also named to MLB.com's Prospect Team of the Week... For the season, he leads the MWL in HR (7), and extra-base hits (12), while ranking 2nd in RBIs (17), 3rd in total bases (40), 4th in SLG (.635), 6th doubles (5), 7th in runs (12), and 10th in OPS (.900). Mears ranks 9th in all of MiLB in HR and leads all High-A players... He already has 3 games in which he's hit 2 homers, including Saturday night at Lansing. His 2nd shot in that game, and 7th of the season, was measured to have traveled 504 feet. For perspective, since MLB began tracking home run data in 2015, there has been only 1 homer hit further in a big league game (Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot HR with the Rangers in 2019).

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (19), ranks 2nd in runs (18), and 5th in stolen bases (7). He's also 4th in the league in BB% (23) and BB/K (1.12), and has the 8thlowest swinging strike % (8.5).

ROBERT HASSELL: Ranks 2nd in the MWL in hits (26) and total bases (40), 3rd in OPS (1.028), RBIs (16), and AVG (.388), 4th in OBP (.451), runs (14) and stolen bases (8), 5th in HR (4), and 6th in SLG (.577). Hassell is also 4th in the MWL in K% (13.4) and swinging strike % (6.2)...Has reached base safely in all 19 games.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 9 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 6th in the MWL in doubles (5) and 7th in extra-base hits (8).

RIPKEN REYES: Leads the MWL in HBP (4), has the 2nd lowest swinging strike rate (5.2%) and 3rd lowest K% (13). Also 5th in Line Drive % (30), which leads all TinCaps players.

wRC+: Weighted Runs Created Plus is a stat that attempts to quantify a player's total offensive value, while comparing it with league average. A wRC+ of 100 is league average and, for example, a wRC+ of 150 is 50% above league average. Robert Hassell III ranks 3rd in the MWL at 192. Both Ripken Reyes and Joshua Mears have floated in and out of the top 10.

260 TO THE SHOW: 2017-18 TinCaps outfielder Jack Suwinski made his MLB debut Tuesday with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 23-year-old became the 203rd player in Fort Wayne's franchise history to appear in the big leagues. So far this season, there've been 39 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., who are on the Injured List. Last year a record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show.

