John Stankiewicz Promoted to Cedar Rapids
April 30, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Minnesota Twins have transferred righthanded pitcher John Stankiewicz to the Cedar Rapids Kernels from Class A Fort Myers. With the addition of Stankiewicz, the Kernels' roster now stands at 30 active players.
Stankiewicz went 3-0 in his first four starts with the Mighty Mussels, working 21.2 innings to a 0.83 ERA and a 0.74 WHIP while holding hitters to a .147 average. He held a 31:5 K:BB ratio and earned Florida State League Pitcher of the Week on April 19 after striking out 11 over 6.0 scoreless innings against the Jupiter Hammerheads.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Fordham in July 2020, Stankiewicz earned the Opening Day start for the Mighty Mussels this season after debuting with a 2.70 ERA across seven appearances in 2021.
