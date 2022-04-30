Criswell Flirts with No-Hitter, Lugnuts Split Doubleheader

EASTLAKE, OH - Jeff Criswell came three outs from a no-hitter, settling for a one-hitter, and the Lansing Lugnuts (7-13) split a doubleheader with the Lake County Captains (9-11), winning 8-0 after dropping a 3-0 opener on Saturday afternoon at Classic Park.

Each team managed just one hit in its defeat.

In the opener, Tyler Soderstrom's second-inning double, Brayan Buelvas's third-inning HBP and Lawrence Butler's sixth-inning walk were the Lugnuts' only base runners against 2021 first-rounder Gavin Williams, who struck out five in six innings, and reliever Cade Smith, who struck out the side in a perfect seventh.

Jhonkensy Noel hit a two-run first-inning homer off Lugnuts starter Stevie Emanuels and Johnathan Rodriguez followed with a solo home run, supplying all of the offense in the game. Emanuels settled in to strike out seven over five innings, with Edward Baram tossing a perfect sixth.

Criswell, the Athletics' second-round pick in 2020 from Michigan, stole the show in Game 2.

With two outs in the first inning, Petey Halpin reached base on Jared McDonald's catcher's interference. Criswell then set down the next 16 Captains hitters before Christian Cairo led off the seventh with a walk. The next batter was Halpin, who ended the no-hit bid with a ground-ball single through the right side of the infield.

Criswell needed only two more pitches to end the game, inducing a double-play grounder from Jhonkensy Noel and groundout to second from Angel Martínez to wrap up the one-hit shutout. He finished with six strikeouts and 11 outs on the ground, attained through just 68 pitches, 45 strikes.

In 26 seasons, the Lugnuts have never had an individual no-hitter. In 2003, Justin Jones, Westin O'Brien and Mark Carter combined for the franchise's only nine-inning no-hitter. In 2013, Jordan Romano and Tom Robson combined on a six-inning no-hitter in defeat.

The offense made sure that there was no drama as to the winner by the end, piling up 14 hits against three Lake County hurlers. Playing in front of a loud cheering section, shortstop Jack Winkler went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and two RBIs. Lawrence Butler added a single and a two-run double, McDonald supplied a pair of RBI singles, Austin Beck singled twice and walked twice, and Brayan Buelvas crushed his second home run of the season in a balanced shellacking.

The Nuts have won three of five games in the six-game series, leaving only a 1 p.m. Sunday finale. Right-hander Osvaldo Berrios (8.10 ERA) starts against Lake County right-hander Tommy Mace (9.00 ERA).

