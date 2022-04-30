Sky Carp power past Kernels
April 30, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT, WI - It was better late than never for the Beloit Sky Carp on Saturday night.
After a 90-minute rain delay, the skies cleared and so did the Sky Carp's fortunes in a 7-1 victory over Cedar Rapids.
It was the second straight win over the first-place Kernels for the Sky Carp, who held a slim 2-1 advantage into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Beloit then put the game out of reach with a pair of two-run home runs, the first coming from Dalvy Rosario and the next coming from Marcus Chiu to extend the advantage to 6-1.
Evan Fitterer picked up the win for the Sky Carp after throwing six innings of one-run ball.
The fans who outlasted the rain were treated to free tote bags, while the numerous dogs in attendance for the Bark at the Park promotion also enjoyed the action, some barking every time a foul ball hit the net!
The Sky Carp will face Cedar Rapids in the finale of their six-game homestand Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with gates opening at noon.
Kids can run the bases and play catch in the outfield following the game, while moms in attendance will receive special recognition as well.
Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2022
- Canario, Mervis, and Nwogu Go Yard as Cubs Crush River Bandits 7-2 - South Bend Cubs
- Sky Carp power past Kernels - Beloit Sky Carp
- Bats Go Cold in 7-1 Loss to Sky Carp - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- South Bend Snaps Bandits' Three-Game Win Streak - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Chiefs Bats Catch Fire in 12-2 Victory - Peoria Chiefs
- Chiefs Slug Rattlers 12-2 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Starting Pitchers Shine in Split Doubleheader Between Lake County and Lansing - Lake County Captains
- Hassell Racks Up Hits in Loss to Dayton - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Criswell Flirts with No-Hitter, Lugnuts Split Doubleheader - Lansing Lugnuts
- Whitecaps and Loons Postponed - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Saturday Whitecaps-Loons Tilt Rained Out - Great Lakes Loons
- John Stankiewicz Promoted to Cedar Rapids - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: April 30 vs. Dayton - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay - Dayton Dragons
- Balk Comes Back to Bite Cubs in 4-3 Defeat to Quad Cities - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Beloit Sky Carp Stories
- Sky Carp power past Kernels
- Sky Carp Walk off Kernels
- Kernels Turn Away Sky Carp
- Sky Carp Fall to Kernels
- Sky Carp Drop Series Opener