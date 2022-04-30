Sky Carp power past Kernels

April 30, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, WI - It was better late than never for the Beloit Sky Carp on Saturday night.

After a 90-minute rain delay, the skies cleared and so did the Sky Carp's fortunes in a 7-1 victory over Cedar Rapids.

It was the second straight win over the first-place Kernels for the Sky Carp, who held a slim 2-1 advantage into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Beloit then put the game out of reach with a pair of two-run home runs, the first coming from Dalvy Rosario and the next coming from Marcus Chiu to extend the advantage to 6-1.

Evan Fitterer picked up the win for the Sky Carp after throwing six innings of one-run ball.

The fans who outlasted the rain were treated to free tote bags, while the numerous dogs in attendance for the Bark at the Park promotion also enjoyed the action, some barking every time a foul ball hit the net!

The Sky Carp will face Cedar Rapids in the finale of their six-game homestand Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with gates opening at noon.

Kids can run the bases and play catch in the outfield following the game, while moms in attendance will receive special recognition as well.

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.