Starting Pitchers Shine in Split Doubleheader Between Lake County and Lansing

(EASTLAKE, OH) - The Lake County Captains (9-11) split their fifth doubleheader of the season, as they shutout the Lansing Lugnuts (7-13) in game one 3-0 and then were blanked in game two by Lansing 8-0 on a sunny 60-degree Saturday at Classic Park.

Game One

Gavin Williams continues to build upon each start, as today he completed a season-high six innings, allowing only one hit, and no runs. The right-hander donning the Picantes uniform tossed 74 pitches, 47 strikes allowing only one walk, striking out five, and gaining the win.

The difference between this start and his previous was the run support provided by Lake County. In the bottom of the first, the Picantes scored three runs on two big blasts.

Petey Halpin reached on an error and was followed by Jhonkensy Noel who struck his fifth longball of the season to deep left-center. Right after Noel, Johnathan Rodriguez stepped up and delivered a towering shot over the left-field bleachers, his first home run of the season.

It was the first time Lake County hit back-to-back home runs since August 12, 2021, when George Valera and Jose Tena did it against West Michigan.

Lansing's last hope was in the top of the seventh inning, but Cade Smith shut the door, striking out the side and earning the save.

Game Two

Doug Nikhazy earned his second home start for the Captains in April. After a scoreless first two innings, the Lugnuts bats found a spark. In the top of the third inning, Lansing had five hits, four in a row plating four runs. Nikhazy did finish four-innings striking out five Lugnuts.

In total, the Captains reached base only three times. Petey Halpin reached via a catcher's interference in the first, and Lake County wouldn't reach base again until the seventh. Jeff Criswell, the Lugnuts starter entered the seventh inning with a no-hitter, after striking out six, forcing nine groundouts and three flyouts.

In the bottom of the seventh, Christian Cairo walked and then Halpin singled to right field. A double-play and groundout ended the game and gave Criswell a complete game shutout.

Lansing would score four more runs over the last three innings, highlighted by a Brayan Buelvas solo homer in the fifth.

The Lake County Captains begin May and end this six-game home series against the Lansing Lugnuts tomorrow Sunday, May 1. The first pitch is at 1:00 p.m and it will be Halloween Day at Classic Park. Brought to you by B.A Sweetie.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

