Dayton Dragons GameDay

Saturday, April 30, 2022 l Game # 20

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (14-5) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-8)

RH James Marinan (0-1, 9.75) vs. LH Danny Denz (0-0, 10.13)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 1, Fort Wayne 0. Jack Rogers delivered a run-scoring single after a double by Nick Quintana in the top of the ninth inning to account for the only run of the game. Dayton pitchers Connor Phillips, Myles Gayman, and Carson Rudd combined on a four-hit shutout. Phillips struck out 10 and walked no one over six innings in a dominant performance. Rudd overcame a defensive lapse in the bottom of the ninth for the save. Dayton pitchers walked a season-low one batter in the game while striking out 12. Dragons batters walked a season-high nine times.

Current Series vs. Fort Wayne: Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 1. Season Series vs. Fort Wayne: Dragons 5, TinCaps 2 (at Dayton: Dragons 2, FW 1).

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the Midwest League East Division, three games ahead of Fort Wayne.

Dragons Among the League Leaders: Connor Phillips is first in strikeouts (31); Alex McGarry is tied for second in home runs (6); Allan Cerda is seventh in on-base percentage (.431) and tied for seventh in walks (13); Andrew Abbott is tied for sixth in strikeouts (25); Donovan Benoit is tied for third in saves (3).

Team Notes

The Dragons have won 11 of their last 13 games. They have not lost consecutive games this season.

The Dragons are 7-0 in one-run games and 10-0 in games decided by two runs or less.

Dragons pitchers over the last five games: 44 IP, 21 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1.02 ERA. In the current series at Fort Wayne, Dayton pitchers have allowed just four runs (three earned) on 16 hits in 35 innings.

The Dragons notched back-to-back shutout wins on Tuesday-Wednesday for the first time since April 29, 2017 when they held Great Lakes scoreless in a doubleheader. After allowing four runs on Thursday, the Dragons picked up another shutout win on Friday, their third in four games. Dayton has never had three straight shutouts in franchise history.

Player Notes

Alex McGarry has hit six home runs in 13 games in 2022. He leads the team in extra base hits (8) and RBI (12). McGarry is batting .350 with three home runs over his last five games.

Joe Boyle has made three starts covering 13 innings and has allowed just one hit and no runs with 22 strikeouts.

Evan Kravetz over his last two outings has tossed eight innings without allowing a hit or run while striking out 11.

Donovan Benoit over his last four relief appearances: 5 IP, 0 R, 3 Sv. (2 H, 3 BB, 5 SO).

Jose Torres is batting .370 with three home runs over his last seven games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, May 1 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Andrew Abbott (2-0, 1.20) at Fort Wayne LH Robert Gasser (1-2, 3.52)

Tuesday, May 3 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Joe Boyle (1-0, 0.00)

Wednesday, May 4 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Bryce Bonnin (0-0, 0.00)

Thursday, May 5 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH James Proctor (1-1, 4.15)

Friday, May 6 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Connor Phillips (1-1, 3.60)

Saturday, May 7 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH James Marinan TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, May 8 (1:05 p.m.): Lake County TBA at Dayton LH Andrew Abbott TV: Dayton's CW (26)

