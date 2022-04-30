Saturday Whitecaps-Loons Tilt Rained Out

The Great Lakes Loons will have to wait one more day to try to extend their four-game winning streak over the West Michigan Whitecaps. Saturday's contest at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Mich., originally scheduled for 2:00 p.m., has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Sunday at LMCU Ballpark to finish the six-game series. Game one will start at its originally scheduled time, 2:00 p.m., and game two will begin approximately half an hour after the conclusion of the first game. Each contest will be seven innings.

Both squads have scheduled the same starting pitcher as was originally slotted to throw Saturday. The Loons will throw right-hander Kyle Hurt (0-0, 2.35 ERA), opposing fellow righty Wilmer Flores (0-0, 0.90 ERA) for the Whitecaps. In game two, Kendall Williams is scheduled to start and make his Loons debut. West Michigan will start Carlos Guzman (1-2, 7.31 ERA), who took the loss in the first game this week. Catch all the action on ESPN 100.9 FM, with pregame coverage beginning at 1:45 p.m. with the Loons On-Deck Circle, driven by Garber Chevrolet Midland.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007.

