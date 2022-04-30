Bats Go Cold in 7-1 Loss to Sky Carp

April 30, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Beloit, WI - The Cedar Rapids Kernels went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position as they fell 7-1 to the Beloit Sky Carp on Saturday evening. A four-run seventh powered by a pair of Beloit two-run home runs put the game out of reach. With a Wisconsin loss in Peoria, the Kernels remain 3.0 games up in the West Division standings while finishing April with a 15-5 record, tied for the best in the Midwest League.

Sawyer Gipson-Long allowed a pair of runs on three hits over 4.0 innings of work, striking out four while walking none.

The Kernels' lone run came in the sixth as Wander Javier led off with a double and later came across on a balk. Beloit plated five runs in their final two frames for the decisive 7-1 difference.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Seth Gray each supplied multi-hit evenings for Cedar Rapids.

The series finale is set for Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.