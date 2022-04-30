Whitecaps and Loons Postponed

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps ballgame for Saturday afternoon against the Great Lakes Loons has been postponed due to inclement weather at LMCU Ballpark.

Rain showers swept through West Michigan near the first pitch of the originally scheduled ballgame. With an even larger storm headed towards Comstock Park in the late afternoon, the Whitecaps' endured their second postponement of the 2022 season.

Saturday's game will be made up in a Sunday doubleheader beginning at 2:00 pm. Both games will last seven innings in duration, with a 30-minute break in-between contests. Sunday is scheduled to be the second doubleheader for West Michigan this season. On April 14, the Whitecaps split their first twin-bill by taking the with a 6-0 shutout win over the Lansing Lugnuts.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps finish this six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons with a Sunday afternoon doubleheader from LMCU Ballpark beginning at 2:00 pm. Pitchers Wilmer Flores, Jordan Marks, and Carlos Guzman get the start for West Michigan against the Loons' Kyle Hurt and Cole Percival. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

