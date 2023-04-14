TinCaps Game Information: April 14 vs. Lake County Captains

April 14, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (1-5) vs. Lake County Captains (4-2)

Friday, April 14 (7:05 pm) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 7 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Tommy Mace

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Brett Rump) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Derek Decker)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps completed a five-run comeback Thursday night, storming back to take down the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), 8-6, at Parkview Field to earn their first victory of the season before an early season-best crowd of 4,407. Shortstop Jackson Merrill helped lead the way with 3 hits, including a solo home run.

FLASH SALE: With more sunny 70-degree weather in this week's forecast, the TinCaps are offering fans $4 off tickets today through Sunday at this link.

FIRE UP: Center fielder Jakob Marsee has led the TinCaps offensively so far, reaching base in all 6 games while hitting .263 with 5 walks and a hit by pitch. He has also stolen 4 bases, which is 3rd in the Midwest League. Marsee also ranks 10th in OBP (.440).

CONSISTENT CONTACT: So far this season, TinCap hitters have combined to strike out just 48 times (~8 per game). That's tied for the fewest in the Midwest League (with West Michigan).

TWIST IT: Fort Wayne's infield has turned 6 double plays this season, which is tied for 2nd-most in the Midwest League.

PROSPECT WATCH: TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill is the highest-rated prospect in the Midwest League, according to MLB.com. The 19-year-old Maryland native was drafted by the Padres in the 1st round (27th overall) in 2021. In spring training as the Padres had several stars playing in the World Baseball Classic, Merrill saw time in 16 big league games, slashing .286 / .316 / .314 (.630 OPS).

CHAMPIONSHIP MINDSET: Not only are the Padres projected to be a World Series contender this year, the core of this TinCaps team won the Single-A California League title last year with the Lake Elsinore Storm, who went 77-55 in the regular season... They started the season 1-4, before winning 14 of 16.

PACE OF PLAY: In 2021, the average time of a 9-inning game at Parkview Field was a record high of 3 hours and 14 minutes. With new rules in place last year, the average time of a 9-inning TinCaps home game dropped to 2 hours and 33 minutes (with records dating back to 2005 - the lowest in franchise history).

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 210 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 39 appearing so far this year. Jesse Scholtens, a starting pitcher for the TinCaps in 2017, made his MLB debut Saturday, pitching in relief for the White Sox. The alumni list features 5 players who were selected as MLB All-Stars in 2022: Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.