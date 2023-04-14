Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM Start)

April 14, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dragons GameDay

Friday, April 14, 2023lGame # 7

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (2-4) at Dayton Dragons (2-4)

RH Ben Casparius (0-0, 3.00) vs. RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 1.80)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Special Scheduling Note: Dragons games on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 29 will start at 1:05 p.m. All other Saturday home games in 2023 will start at 7:05 p.m.

Last Game: Thursday: Great Lakes 15, Dayton 3. The Loons raced out to a 6-0 lead through three innings and an 8-0 advantage through four. Alex Freeland hit a ninth inning grand slam home run. The Dragons were led by Blake Dunn, who went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs batted in, and two runs scored. Dayton was limited to five hits.

Current Series: Great Lakes 2, Dayton 1. Dragons team stats in the series: .157 batting average; 5.7 runs/game; 3 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 8.33 ERA; 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons lead the Midwest League offensively in walks (39, seven more than any other team). They rank tied for fourth in runs scored (28, 4.6/G) and third in On-Base Percentage (.332) but lead in strikeouts (81). They are tied for third in stolen bases (10).

Player Notes

Blake Dunn ranks among the MWL leaders in numerous categories. Dunn is second in OPS (1.243) and slugging percentage (.769); tied for second in home runs (2) and RBI (7); and seventh in on-base percentage (.474). Among Dragons pitchers, Carson Rudd is tied for third in strikeouts (11).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, April 15 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 4.50) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, April 16 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes Yon Castro at Dayton RH Jose Acuna (1-0, 0.00)

Special Note: The University of Dayton will host Wright State at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. For tickets, go to daytondragons.com.

