Peoria Wins Second Straight Behind Scott's Big Night

Appleton, WI - Center fielder Victor Scott reached base four times, swiped three bags and drove in three Chiefs runs to lift Peoria to a 4-3 triumph over Wisconsin Thursday night.

Scott has reached base in all six contests and now leads the league in hits and stolen bases while also being top five in batting average and RBIs.

With Thursday's game scoreless in the second, Scott was part of a two-out rally to get the Chiefs on the board. After Luis Roriguez doubled down the left field line, Noah Mendlinger drove in his first run of 2023 with a triple to right field. Scott then extended the Peoria lead to 2-0 when he doubled to plate Mendlinger. Two innings later, it was Scott again. His sac fly scored Osvaldo Tovalin and made it 3-0 Peoria.

The early offense was plenty of support for Cardinals No. 2 prospect Tink Hence. The right-hander worked around some early traffic to twirl three scoreless frames.

In the fourth, Hence was ultimately lifted from the game. With two on and two out, Hence fired a wild pitch to the backstop. Following the pitch, Chiefs Athletic Trainer Paden Eveland tended to Hence on the mound. After a brief discussion, Hence exited the contest. He did return to the dugout later in the game. Following the injury, Alex Cornwell promptly retired Ernesto Martinez to end the frame.

Wisconsin responded in the home fifth with their only offensive uprising of the night. After a walk and a single, a Cornwell throwing error allowed Je'Von Ward to score from second and cut the deficit to 3-1. The next batter, Terrence Doston, who entered mid-game after a Wisconsin injury, singled to left to plate Eric Brown Jr. and trimmed the score to 3-2. With runners at second and third and still just one out, Cornwell secured a foul out and a strikeout to end the threat.

From there, it was smooth sailing for Cornwell. The left-handed reliever retired the last 11 batters he faced and departed in line for the win.

In the Peoria eighth, Tovalin led off the inning with a ringing double off the left field wall and advanced to third on a throwing error by Brown Jr. With three chances to score a key insurance run, Scott did the job. His sharply-hit single extended the Chiefs lead to 4-2.

With a two-run cushion entering the ninth, Matt Hickey was asked to record the final three outs. The sidearm right-hander worked around a double and an RBI groundout to record the save and give the Chiefs a 4-3 win, their second in as many days.

The series continues Friday in Appleton. 2022 first-round draft selection Cooper Hjerpe is set to start for Peoria. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m and can be found on the Bally Live app. The hometown radio call can be heard on peoriachiefs.com.

