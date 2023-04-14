Lugnuts Add Pitchers Holman, Beller
April 14, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts (4-2) announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher John Beller received from the Arizona Complex League Athletics
- Pitcher Grant Holman activated from the Injured List
A standout for the USC Trojans, the 24-year-old Beller was originally signed by the St. Louis Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in July 2020. He split last season between High-A Peoria and Double Springfield, posting a 4.43 ERA in 42 2/3 combined innings with 26 walks, 53 strikeouts, and a .171 batting average against. Released in late March, he signed with the Athletics as a Minor League free agent on April 7.
The A's sixth-round selection in 2021 from Cal, the 22-year-old Holman served as Lansing's Opening Day starter in 2022, striking out 35 while walking just five in 36 2/3 innings spanning nine appearances, seven starts, in an injury-abbreviated campaign.
The updated Lugnuts roster has 30 active players and three players on the Injured List.
For more information on the Lugnuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
