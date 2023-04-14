Chiefs' Rally Comes Up Short Friday

Appleton, WI - The Peoria Chiefs hung around on Friday but could not overcome an early deficit in a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. With the loss, the six-game series is now even through four games.

Peoria starter and Cardinals 2022 first-round pick Cooper Hjerpe made his second professional start on Friday and ran into some early trouble in the Wisconsin first. After a Robert Moore double, Eduardo Garcia tripled him home to make it a 1-0 affair.

After a clean second inning, Hjerpe fell victim to the long ball in the third. Wisconsin's Joe Gray Jr. mashed a solo homer to left to give the Timber Rattlers a 2-0 cushion. After a Garcia walk, Ben Metzinger connected on a home run of his own, a two-run shot, and the lead ballooned to 4-0.

In the top of the fourth, the Chiefs immediately cut the deficit in half against Wisconsin starter Cam Wagoner. With Jimmy Crooks at second and one out, Nathan Church collected his second RBI of the series with a single to center field to get Peoria on the board. The next batter, Osvaldo Tovalin, tripled to the deepest part of the yard in right center to plate Church and make it a 4-2 ballgame. With the knock, Tovalin has now scored or driven in a run in three consecutive contests.

After Hjerpe departed with two outs in the fourth, Edgar Manzo put the clamps on the Timber Rattlers offense. Following a walk to Joe Gray Jr., Manzo struck out Garcia looking to end the frame. The Peoria right-hander then retired the next eight batters he faced.

With Manzo stingy, the Chiefs offense tried to find their footing but were unable to mount a serious uprising. Peoria sent the go-ahead run to the plate in the sixth, but could not capitalize. It represented their final scoring chance of the night.

Wisconsin tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the eight to push the lead to 5-2. Bo Bowman recorded a three-out save in the ninth to create the final tally. Wagoner, who worked a spotless fifth to end his evening, earned the win.

The series continues Saturday with a 1:10 matinee. Austin Love will take the ball for the Chiefs. Fellow right-hander Stiven Cruz will oppose him. Fans can watch for free on the Bally Live App or can catch the hometown radio call at peoriachiefs.com.

