Eleven Timber Rattlers Games Broadcast on CW-14 in 2023

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are on local television again in 2023. WCWF (CW 14) in Green Bay will televise twelve home games this season. The first televised games are this weekend during the opening home series of the season at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

"It is important for us to provide as many ways as possible for our fans to follow Wisconsin Timber Rattlers baseball when they can't make it out to the ballpark," said Timber Rattlers President and CEO, Rob Zerjav. "We are so happy that this partnership with CW-14 will continue this season. The new renovations are really going to look great in HD."

Television broadcasts on CW-14 are available on all cable and satellite platforms along with free over-the-air with an antenna.

"As a proud supporter of high-quality, local sports, we are excited to partner with the Timber Rattlers again in 2023," said Jay Zollar, general manager of WLUK and WCWF. "Each year they offer a terrific baseball experience whether at the park or on television and summer weekend television gets better with the addition of the Timber Rattlers on CW 14."

Here is the 2023 Timber Rattlers television broadcast schedule:

Saturday, April 15 vs. Peoria - 1:00pm

Sunday, April 16 vs. Peoria - 1:00pm

Saturday, May 20 vs. Quad Cities - 1:00pm

Sunday, May 21 vs. Quad Cities - 1:00pm

Saturday, June 3 vs. Peoria - 6:30pm

Sunday, June 4 vs. Peoria - 12:00pm

Saturday, June 24 vs. Lansing - 6:30pm

Sunday, June 25 vs. Lansing - 1:00pm

Saturday, July 29 vs. Cedar Rapids - 6:30pm

Sunday, July 30 vs. Cedar Rapids - 1:00pm

Sunday, August 27 vs. Quad Cities - 1:00pm

The Timber Rattlers continue their series with Peoria tonight and are home through Sunday afternoon.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

