TinCaps Game Information - May 6, 2021 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps
May 6, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-0) vs West Michigan Whitecaps (0-2)
Parkview Field / Fort Wayne, Ind. Game 3 of 120 / Home Game 3 of 60
RHP Anderson Espinoza vs. RHP Chance Kirby
TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs)
LAST NIGHT: Fort Wayne improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2013 with a 4-2 win. Pitching dominated again, with the staff combining for 16 K's (paced by RHP Edwuin Bencomo's 9) and just 1 BB.
WHAT'S AT STAKE: Fort Wayne hasn't started a season 3-0 since 2013 (that team won its first 3 games before a loss).
ESPY'S RETURN: Tonight will be a special one for RHP Anderson Espinoza. The No. 12 prospect in the Padres organization will make his first MiLB appearance since 2016, after dealing with a slew of injuries, including having Tommy John surgery twice. This is Anderson's first pitching appearance in 1,709 days.
See below for more:
Game Timeline for Wednesday (7:05 1st pitch)
Gates Open to Fans - 6:05PM
National Anthem (Ross Kinsey from WANE 15) - 7:03PM
First Pitch - 7:05PM
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from May 6, 2021
- TinCaps Game Information - May 6, 2021 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay for May 6 - Dayton Dragons
- Brendan Donovan Promoted to St. Louis Cardinals Top 30 Prospect List - Peoria Chiefs
- Allen, Valera Power Captains to First Win of 2021 - Lake County Captains
- Whitecaps Fall Short in Fort Wayne - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Big Third Inning Pushes Rattlers by Beloit - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Cedar Rapids Rallies for 7-6 Walk-Off Win - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cubs Spoil Lacy's Much Anticipated Debut in 4-3 Win - South Bend Cubs
- Timely Hits Remain Elusive as Bandits Drop Second Straight - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Walk-Off Hit Lifts Kernels over Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.