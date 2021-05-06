TinCaps Game Information - May 6, 2021 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps

Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-0) vs West Michigan Whitecaps (0-2)

Parkview Field / Fort Wayne, Ind. Game 3 of 120 / Home Game 3 of 60

RHP Anderson Espinoza vs. RHP Chance Kirby

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: Fort Wayne improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2013 with a 4-2 win. Pitching dominated again, with the staff combining for 16 K's (paced by RHP Edwuin Bencomo's 9) and just 1 BB.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: Fort Wayne hasn't started a season 3-0 since 2013 (that team won its first 3 games before a loss).

ESPY'S RETURN: Tonight will be a special one for RHP Anderson Espinoza. The No. 12 prospect in the Padres organization will make his first MiLB appearance since 2016, after dealing with a slew of injuries, including having Tommy John surgery twice. This is Anderson's first pitching appearance in 1,709 days.

Game Timeline for Wednesday (7:05 1st pitch)

Gates Open to Fans - 6:05PM

National Anthem (Ross Kinsey from WANE 15) - 7:03PM

First Pitch - 7:05PM

